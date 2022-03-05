Open Fire Season For Tairāwhiti District
Saturday, 5 March 2022, 2:08 pm
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
All of the Tairāwhiti District will move back into an
open fire season at 8am on Saturday 5 March.
An open
fire season means permits will no longer be required to
light open-air fires.
District Manager Peter Clark
says the recent wet weather has caused this
change.
"As the weather changes with the seasons, so
does the risk of a wildfire spreading once ignited, " he
says.
"Currently, the risk of uncontrolled fires has
decreased and further predictions of wet and cooler weather
has contributed to the decision of allowing open-air fires
again."
"Even though the risk has minimised, we still
encourage anyone lighting an open-air fire to check the
conditions before they light. If it’s dry and windy,
please don’t light a fire," says Peter Clark.
For
more information and fire safety tips go to www.checkitsalright.nz.
