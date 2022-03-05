Police Continues To Appeal For Imagery To Help Identify Those Involved In Criminal Activity In & Around Parliament
Saturday, 5 March 2022, 2:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police continues to appeal for video and still images to
help identify those involved in criminal activity during
last week's operation to restore order and access to the
Parliamentary precinct.
We would like to thank those
who have already provided imagery since the appeal was made.
It will play an important role in the investigation and
possible prosecution of anyone thought to have engaged in
criminal behaviour.
The investigation team is seeking
first-hand images and videos of violent criminal offending
and people committing offences in and around Parliament on
Wednesday 2 March.
The content can be uploaded at: https://convoy.nzpolice.org/.
Anyone with large amounts of footage is asked to provide
their contact details via the link.
The process of
removing bollards to allow further access back around
Parliament continues today.
The Lower Molesworth
Street cordon will remain in place over the
weekend.
Police are highly-visible this weekend in
Wellington, providing reassurance to the community that they
can move freely around the central city.
Nationally,
there are a number of small protest gatherings which Police
continue to actively monitor and manage as
required.
This includes several in the greater
Wellington area which were displaced by last week's
operation.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Forensic investigations are underway to determine those responsible for the arson. A check for hazards will also be completed before the area can reopen to the public.
Police investigators have begun reviewing a huge amount of footage taken of yesterday’s operation, to identify possible further lines of enquiry and prosecution.
Police have now arrested 100 people, including 11 today, on charges such as arson, grievous bodily harm, inciting violence, theft, assault, trespass and obstruction...
More>>
Against its will, the world has become conditioned to driving by acts of genocide and peering at them through the window with alarm – before driving on home to dinner and a relatively untroubled night’s sleep. The heinous wars in Yemen and Syria, Afghanistan handed over to the Taliban, the death of democracy in Hong Kong, a million Uighurs in concentration camps… And now, Ukraine. Bad things keep on happening to innocent people. As the satirical headline on the Reductress website put it: “Russia Starts War Despite Us All Having a Lot Going On Right Now.”... More>>