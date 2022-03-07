Fatal Crash, Tauranga

Forensic investigations are underway to determine those responsible for the arson. A check for hazards will also be completed before the area can reopen to the public.

Police investigators have begun reviewing a huge amount of footage taken of yesterday’s operation, to identify possible further lines of enquiry and prosecution.

Police have now arrested 100 people, including 11 today, on charges such as arson, grievous bodily harm, inciting violence, theft, assault, trespass and obstruction...

Against its will, the world has become conditioned to driving by acts of genocide and peering at them through the window with alarm – before driving on home to dinner and a relatively untroubled night’s sleep. The heinous wars in Yemen and Syria, Afghanistan handed over to the Taliban, the death of democracy in Hong Kong, a million Uighurs in concentration camps… And now, Ukraine. Bad things keep on happening to innocent people. As the satirical headline on the Reductress website put it: “Russia Starts War Despite Us All Having a Lot Going On Right Now.”...