Fatal Crash, Tauranga
Monday, 7 March 2022, 6:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A person died following a single-vehicle crash on
Maunganui Road, Tauranga this morning.
Police were
notified of the crash just after 2am.
The car was
found to have collided with a power pole and the driver, the
single occupant, died at the scene.
The Police
investigation into the cause is
ongoing.
© Scoop Media
