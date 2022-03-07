Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Fatal Crash, Tauranga

Monday, 7 March 2022, 6:35 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A person died following a single-vehicle crash on Maunganui Road, Tauranga this morning.

Police were notified of the crash just after 2am.

The car was found to have collided with a power pole and the driver, the single occupant, died at the scene.

The Police investigation into the cause is ongoing.

