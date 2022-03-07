Restricted Fire Season For Otago Central And Lakes Zones
Monday, 7 March 2022, 8:47 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
The Central and Lakes zones in the Otago Fire District
will move back to a restricted fire season at 8am on Monday
7 March 2022.
A restricted fire season means anyone
wanting to light an open-air fire will need a permit and
must follow the conditions of the permit.
You can
check the fire danger and apply for a permit at www.checkitsalright.nz.
Otago
District Manager, Phil Marsh would like to remind people
that while the fire danger has reduced, the risk of
wildfires is always present.
"Heading into Autumn we
will have more wet weather, helping to reduce the fire risk,
however, this also means we will have strong winds which can
cause fires to get out of control," he says.
Members
of the public are reminded that several places within the
Lakes Zone are always subject to a total fire ban, as they
are in prohibited season year-round, such as the Queenstown
Red Zone, Coronet Forest and several islands on lakes
Wānaka and Hawea."
We encourage all people planning
on lighting a fire to check the current weather conditions
on www.checkitsalright.nz
and if it is windy, please don’t light a
fire.
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Forensic investigations are underway to determine those responsible for the arson. A check for hazards will also be completed before the area can reopen to the public.
Police investigators have begun reviewing a huge amount of footage taken of yesterday’s operation, to identify possible further lines of enquiry and prosecution.
Police have now arrested 100 people, including 11 today, on charges such as arson, grievous bodily harm, inciting violence, theft, assault, trespass and obstruction...
More>>
Against its will, the world has become conditioned to driving by acts of genocide and peering at them through the window with alarm – before driving on home to dinner and a relatively untroubled night’s sleep. The heinous wars in Yemen and Syria, Afghanistan handed over to the Taliban, the death of democracy in Hong Kong, a million Uighurs in concentration camps… And now, Ukraine. Bad things keep on happening to innocent people. As the satirical headline on the Reductress website put it: “Russia Starts War Despite Us All Having a Lot Going On Right Now.”... More>>