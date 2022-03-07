Retail Quarter Enabling Works Progressing Well

Enabling works to prepare for the George Street – Retail Quarter upgrade are progressing well, with the focus about to move into Hanover and Filleul Streets.

DCC Central City Plan Project Director Glen Hazelton says an important reason for the work is to replace old water supply and wastewater pipes – some of which date back to the late 1800s.

Dr Hazelton says that from Monday, 14 March, contractor Isaac Construction will begin replacing about 500m of underground pipes in Hanover Street (between George Street and Filleul Street), as well as in Filleul Street (between Hanover Street and London Street). New traffic lights will also be installed at the Hanover/Filleul Street intersection.

These sections of road will be closed during the work, but resident and business access will still be available.

Vehicle access to the Meridian Mall carpark via the Hanover St ramp will be closed for about 6-8 weeks. There will still be access to parking available in the Meridian carpark via Filleul St and a new right hand turn into the car park from Filleul St will be created this week. Signage and traffic management will be in place.

“We recommend people plan ahead for their journey into town. Construction crews are working hard to manage disruption in the inner-city and to get the job done as efficiently as possible,” Dr Hazelton says.

This phase of work follows the successful completion of enabling works in lower London Street, from October-December 2021, which saw 600m of old pipes replaced.

Current enabling work in London Street is expected to be finished by March 14 and in Frederick Street in April.

Enabling works will then begin in Great King Street in April, and the first stage of construction work in George St is scheduled to begin after Easter, on the block between Moray Place and St Andrew St.

The work on George Street aims to improve the safety, accessibility and amenity of the area, and create a vibrant, compelling destination where people want to spend time and money.

More information about the project is online at www.dunedin.govt.nz/totally-georgeous.

