Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Regional Fuel Tax To Go Under Beck Mayoralty

Monday, 7 March 2022, 12:21 pm
Press Release: Viv Beck

Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck today confirmed she will seek to remove the Auckland Regional Fuel Tax within twelve months of becoming Mayor.

In a speech today outlining her campaign priorities, Ms Beck highlighted transport and congestion, transparency and accountability on rates, and crime and safety as three major challenges Aucklanders are facing.

“Aucklanders deserve to get around easily, to be housed, to feel safe and to know they are helping to create a great city for their kids. This means the things that need fixing must be fixed. Imagine an Auckland which is strong, resilient, the best place to live in New Zealand if not the world. We can make it a reality.

“This is not a job for the faint-hearted but it is a job for someone passionate about the potential of Auckland, with a track record of getting things done and a passion for change.”

Ms Beck also said that the 11.5 cent per litre regional fuel tax Aucklanders pay is “hurting Aucklanders at a time when families across the city are already feeling the pinch.”

“Aucklanders resoundingly want this harsh tax scrapped. I want this tax gone within my first 12 months and the funding gap filled through a better agreement with Wellington and much more realistic plans about our spending.

“I believe the time has come to look very seriously at a congestion charging scheme for Auckland, providing equity issues can be addressed. As well as shifting the dial on Auckland’s congestion and transport emissions, this could help fund the infrastructure we desperately need.

“I’m standing for Mayor because Auckland needs someone with local and central government experience, business understanding, and someone who can work constructively with people to get the best results for Aucklanders.”

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Viv Beck on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Tired Tax Plan


Like a broken record, National Party leader Christopher Luxon is offering a 40 year old formula of tax cuts that (inevitably) will be paid for over time, by cuts to public services. His tax cutting plans would hugely and disproportionately benefit the top 3% of the income elite to which he personally belongs. Moreover, as an owner of seven houses, he would also stand to benefit from the proposed reduction (from 10 years to two years) of the “bright line” test brought in to restrain the relatively tax-free buying and selling of housing properties. Property developers owning multiple properties would also gain significantly from the renewed ability to write off interest deductions...
More>>



 
 

National: Woods Must Act On Kāinga Ora Cover Up
The Housing Minister must act to restore confidence in Kāinga Ora after a Public Service Commission investigation concluded that the agency repeatedly failed to meet the standards expected of a public service agency, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Signs Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have overnight signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that unlocks unprecedented access to the UK market and accelerates New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery, say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Announces Initial Humanitarian Support For Ukraine
New Zealand is providing humanitarian aid to support those in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta announced today.
“Aotearoa New Zealand stands by the people of Ukraine impacted by Russia’s unprovoked invasion... More>>

Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 