Surf Life Saving Northern Region - Beach Report Saturday 5 And Sunday 6 March

Monday, 7 March 2022, 1:14 pm
Press Release: Surf Life Saving Northern Region

Northern Region lifeguards responded to a constant stream of incidents throughout the day Saturday.

The first incident occurred early when police received a report of someone falling off the rocks into the sea at Piha. The callout team responded in an IRB but the patient was rescued by a surfer before they arrived. Police stood the lifeguards down.

Kariaotahi guards were also involved in a search; for two male surfers reported missing. After searching the sea from the surf club down to the Waikato River mouth, the missing surfers were located in the carpark, having left earlier to surf at another location.

Muriwai had a serious medical event when a female swimming between the flags exited the water feeling faint and reporting head pain behind her ears. She started vomiting and informed guards she suffered from heart arrhythmia. Lifeguards treated her for close to two hours before she was taken by ambulance to hospital.

Waipu Cove had a busy day hosting the Surf Life Saving Northern Region IRB carnival. Guards performed two assists when members of the public came close to the boats and need to be shifted to safety. Guards also performed two rescues of people stuck on the rocks over the course of the day. Towards the end of the day, a beachgoer approached lifeguards asking for a defibrillator. There was a man who collapsed 500m away from the club. Waipu guards immediately attended the scene and commenced CPR, administering three shocks with the defibrillator. By the time ambulance arrived the patient was breathing and was taken to Whangārei Hospital.

Summary – Sunday 7 March

Higher headcounts at beaches on Sunday but fewer incidents of note for northern region lifeguards.

Waipu Cove had a major first aid after a female rolled their ankle and was unable to bare weight on it. They were sent to a local medical centre.

Kariaotahi guards had some trouble with quad and dirt bikes driving on the sand close to members of the public. Unfortunately, no police were able to respond but luckily no one was injured.

Muriwai guards responded to a call for assistance from the police maritime unit who had received a report of a possible vessel in distress some 2km offshore. The informant believed they could see lights flashing an SOS signal. Muriwai launched their rescue Watercraft (jet ski) which checked on the vessel and confirmed it was not in any distress or flashing lights.

The most serious incident of the day occurred at Piha. A father and two children swam out through a keyhole cave from a sheltered area to the exposed beach to fish. Once through to the exposed side, the three found large surging waves. Whilst holding onto his spear gun the father attempted to assist his children to hold onto a boogie board. The surging waves were knocking the children off the board and near the rocks. A United North Piha Lifeguard performing a coastal patrol of the area on a rescue watercraft sighted the three patients. The three were retrieved onto the sled between waves and returned to the beach at the blue pools.

Piha – After Hours Rescue.

At 1943 on Sunday, the Piha Surf Life Saving Search and Rescue squad were alerted to a child in distress off Lion Rock by Police.

Lifeguards responded immediately from their home, with three lifeguards entering the water with rescue tubes.

Thankfully a surfer had performed a rescue on one child and assisted another.

The lifeguards and members of the public provided first aid and transported the two children back to the surf club First Aid room until further help could arrive.

Westpac Rescue Helicopter and St John Ambulance paramedics assessed both children and transported them and their parents to hospital.

Statistics - Saturday 6 March

No. of people rescued2
No. of people assisted2
No. of major first-aid2
No. of minor first-aids10
No. of searches2
No. of preventatives97
No. of people involved1603
No. at peak head count3175
No. of hours worked751

Statistics – Sunday 7 March

No. of people rescued3
No. of people assisted2
No. of major first-aid3
No. of minor first-aids5
No. of searches0
No. of preventatives111
No. of people involved786
No. at peak head count4558
No. of hours worked1042

