Reseal/rehab For Roads In Queenstown Lakes And Central Otago Ends For Another Summer Season

Monday, 7 March 2022, 3:15 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s summer works have come to a close with crews completing the equivalent of 80km of new road seal across the network over three months.


This included sites across the district from Makarora, Wye Creek and Kyeburn to Roxburgh, says Robert Choveaux, Waka Kotahi Senior Network Manager for Central Otago.

This year’s resealing also brought a four-year programme on State Highway 6A/ Frankton Road to a close. Over four seasons, and more than 40 shifts, crews laid approximately 7000 tonnes of asphalt on the entrance to Queenstown alone.


“The existing surface was coming to the end of its natural life and in need of replacement for everyone’s safety,” Mr Choveaux says.

The resealing, by Aspiring Highways for Waka Kotahi, is done over the warmer months to ensure it is effective and long-lasting.

