Reseal/rehab For Roads In Queenstown Lakes And Central Otago Ends For Another Summer Season
Monday, 7 March 2022, 3:15 pm
Press Release: NZTA
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency’s summer works have
come to a close with crews completing the equivalent of 80km
of new road seal across the network over three
months.
This included sites across the district
from Makarora, Wye Creek and Kyeburn to Roxburgh, says
Robert Choveaux, Waka Kotahi Senior Network Manager for
Central Otago.
This year’s resealing also brought a
four-year programme on State Highway 6A/ Frankton Road to a
close. Over four seasons, and more than 40 shifts, crews
laid approximately 7000 tonnes of asphalt on the entrance to
Queenstown alone.
“The existing surface was
coming to the end of its natural life and in need of
replacement for everyone’s safety,” Mr Choveaux
says.
The resealing, by Aspiring Highways for Waka
Kotahi, is done over the warmer months to ensure it is
effective and
long-lasting.
