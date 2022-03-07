Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Mayor Boult Responds To SDHB Vaccination Announcement

Monday, 7 March 2022, 4:08 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult today thanked the Southern District Health Board (SDHB) for fronting up on a vaccination issue affecting locals in the Queenstown Lakes District.

“It’s extremely disappointing to hear that a number of folk who have tried to do the right thing and get vaccinated or boosted have fallen foul of an isolated failure in the cold storage system. For those affected who received their first, second or booster shots, believing themselves to be gaining vital protection against omicron this will no doubt be very stressful and worrying.”

“However, the checks and balances in the SDHB’s system have picked up this failure and it is reassuring to know that each and every individual who received an affected dose will be contacted directly in the next few days so they can take the necessary steps to get the protection they need,” said Mayor Boult.

On Monday, 7 March the SDHB announced that a failure in cold storage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine meant that just over 1,500 people had received an affected vaccination. Whilst there was no risk of harm to recipients in these circumstances the vaccine is not considered to be potent nor to produce a reliable level of immunity.

Mayor Boult added, “the key is for the wider community not to panic. I have been reassured by the SDHB that this was an isolated incident, and the affected provider has ceased vaccination pending the outcome of a full investigation.”

“If you are affected the SDHB will be in touch directly. Should you be advised you were part of the batch issued by that vaccine provider between 1 December 2021 and 28 January 2022, please go and get a replacement shot as soon as you possibly can. Both for you and for the sake of our wider community. We are already seeing omicron affecting local businesses and organisations, and Council has had to reduce hours at some of its facilities due to staff illness or isolation requirements. I am sure there is worse to come so anything we can do to limit that impact is frankly a no brainer.”

People affected by this incident who wish to book their replacement vaccination should call 0800 28 29 26 (7 days a week, 8.00am to 8.00pm) for more information.

“I would like to thank the SDHB for advising the public about this isolated incident as soon as they became aware and quickly putting in place steps to remedy the situation.”

