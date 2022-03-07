Manawatū District Council Statement On Bio Plant Consent Application

Manawatū District Council welcomes the decision by Horizons Regional Council to publicly notify a consent application for an air discharge related to Bio Plant Manawatū’s proposed pyrolysis plant in Feilding.

Mayor Helen Worboys says that Council understands there is much interest in the proposal by Bio Plant Manawatū and Council are keen to see discussion with interested stakeholders and residents.

“We’ve heard from residents in our community who have concerns about a pyrolysis plant being built in Feilding. We haven’t been able to say much on the proposal until now, but the public notification of the consent application means that all the facts and supporting information will be on the table and the community can participate in the consent process and discuss if this proposal will be in the best interest of our community.

“We have been clear with Bio Plant Manawatū that the pyrolysis plant would need to meet stringent environmental conditions for our consideration, and we’re encouraged by what has been presented to us so far. We know that Feilding residents won’t accept a dirty emissions chimney and obviously Council wouldn’t either, we’re confident that is not what is being proposed,” Mayor Worboys adds.

Should the resource consent be granted, Council would not be involved in the building or operation of the pyrolysis plant. Council would lease land on Kawakawa Road to Bio Plant Manawatū for the premises and look to divert waste away from landfill. The pyrolysis plant would form part of the wider Manawatū Resource Recovery Park if resource consent is granted.

“Waste levels in the district are increasing unfortunately and we know that this isn’t sustainable or desirable. Council is supportive of minimising waste generation which is a national challenge and locally we’re looking at ways to reduce waste to landfill and improving our waste minimisation and resource recovery initiatives. This is a long-term goal that will take many years to achieve and Council is taking an active role in waste management across our district. Pyrolysis is something that Council believes is worth considering as it reduces waste to landfill and from the evidence that we have been presented with, the emissions to air are negligible,” says Mayor Worboys.

Bio Plant Manawatū are holding an online community forum on Wednesday 9 March at 7:00pm which is open to anyone who would like to attend. If you would like to attend, please click on this link for more details.

