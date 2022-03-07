Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Manawatū District Council Statement On Bio Plant Consent Application

Monday, 7 March 2022, 5:27 pm
Press Release: Manawatu District Council

Manawatū District Council welcomes the decision by Horizons Regional Council to publicly notify a consent application for an air discharge related to Bio Plant Manawatū’s proposed pyrolysis plant in Feilding.

Mayor Helen Worboys says that Council understands there is much interest in the proposal by Bio Plant Manawatū and Council are keen to see discussion with interested stakeholders and residents.

“We’ve heard from residents in our community who have concerns about a pyrolysis plant being built in Feilding. We haven’t been able to say much on the proposal until now, but the public notification of the consent application means that all the facts and supporting information will be on the table and the community can participate in the consent process and discuss if this proposal will be in the best interest of our community.

“We have been clear with Bio Plant Manawatū that the pyrolysis plant would need to meet stringent environmental conditions for our consideration, and we’re encouraged by what has been presented to us so far. We know that Feilding residents won’t accept a dirty emissions chimney and obviously Council wouldn’t either, we’re confident that is not what is being proposed,” Mayor Worboys adds.

Should the resource consent be granted, Council would not be involved in the building or operation of the pyrolysis plant. Council would lease land on Kawakawa Road to Bio Plant Manawatū for the premises and look to divert waste away from landfill. The pyrolysis plant would form part of the wider Manawatū Resource Recovery Park if resource consent is granted.

“Waste levels in the district are increasing unfortunately and we know that this isn’t sustainable or desirable. Council is supportive of minimising waste generation which is a national challenge and locally we’re looking at ways to reduce waste to landfill and improving our waste minimisation and resource recovery initiatives. This is a long-term goal that will take many years to achieve and Council is taking an active role in waste management across our district. Pyrolysis is something that Council believes is worth considering as it reduces waste to landfill and from the evidence that we have been presented with, the emissions to air are negligible,” says Mayor Worboys.

Bio Plant Manawatū are holding an online community forum on Wednesday 9 March at 7:00pm which is open to anyone who would like to attend. If you would like to attend, please click on this link for more details.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Manawatu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s Tired Tax Plan


Like a broken record, National Party leader Christopher Luxon is offering a 40 year old formula of tax cuts that (inevitably) will be paid for over time, by cuts to public services. His tax cutting plans would hugely and disproportionately benefit the top 3% of the income elite to which he personally belongs. Moreover, as an owner of seven houses, he would also stand to benefit from the proposed reduction (from 10 years to two years) of the “bright line” test brought in to restrain the relatively tax-free buying and selling of housing properties. Property developers owning multiple properties would also gain significantly from the renewed ability to write off interest deductions...
More>>



 
 

Luxon: State Of The Nation Address
Kia ora koutou katoa, Da jia hao, Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Assalamu alaikum, Talofa lava, Malo e lelei, and good morning everyone. Thank you so much for joining me here today. First, I want to acknowledge that everyone has been shaken by the unprovoked and senseless attack on Ukraine... More>>


National: Woods Must Act On Kāinga Ora Cover Up
The Housing Minister must act to restore confidence in Kāinga Ora after a Public Service Commission investigation concluded that the agency repeatedly failed to meet the standards expected of a public service agency, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>

Government: New Zealand Signs Historic Free Trade Deal With The United Kingdom
New Zealand and the United Kingdom have overnight signed a historic Free Trade Agreement (FTA) that unlocks unprecedented access to the UK market and accelerates New Zealand’s COVID-19 recovery, say Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor... More>>

ALSO:


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 