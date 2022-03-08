Mcleod Confirms Campaign For Upper Hutt Mayor
Tuesday, 8 March 2022, 12:04 pm
Press Release: Angela McCloud
Third-term Upper Hutt City Councillor, Angela McLeod has
confirmed she will run for Mayor of Upper Hutt when
nominations open in June.
McLeod was the highest
polling Council candidate in Upper Hutt and only very
narrowly missed becoming Mayor at the last
election.
“The results of the last election and many
conversations since, indicate that the community feels it is
time for a leadership refresh,” says McLeod.
“If
the pandemic and response has taught us anything it is that
inclusive, innovative, community-focused leadership is
needed.”
McLeod plans to continue her very active
engagement with the Upper Hutt community which she says has
a stable past and rich history.
“But now’s the
time for a progressive, dynamic, and future-focussed leader
who will bring new energy,” says
McLeod.
