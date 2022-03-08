Mcleod Confirms Campaign For Upper Hutt Mayor

Third-term Upper Hutt City Councillor, Angela McLeod has confirmed she will run for Mayor of Upper Hutt when nominations open in June.

McLeod was the highest polling Council candidate in Upper Hutt and only very narrowly missed becoming Mayor at the last election.

“The results of the last election and many conversations since, indicate that the community feels it is time for a leadership refresh,” says McLeod.

“If the pandemic and response has taught us anything it is that inclusive, innovative, community-focused leadership is needed.”

McLeod plans to continue her very active engagement with the Upper Hutt community which she says has a stable past and rich history.

“But now’s the time for a progressive, dynamic, and future-focussed leader who will bring new energy,” says McLeod.

