UPDATE: Operation Dell - Taupō Homicide, Name Release

Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone, Acting Area Manager

- Investigations, Taupo CIB

Police are now in a position to release the name of a man who died at the

Adelphi Motel in Taupo on Sunday 6 March.

He was 30-year-old Ryan Whare Woodford from Taupo.

Police extend condolences to Mr Woodfords’ friends and whanau who are

requesting privacy at this difficult time to prepare for his tangi.

An autopsy was completed today in Auckland and Police are continuing to

investigate Mr Woodfords’ death under Operation Dell.

This investigation commenced at approximately 6:30am on Sunday 6 March after

Mr Woodford was died at the Adelphi Motel on the corner of Kaimanawa Street

and Heuheu Street in Taupo.

Detective Sergeant Andy Livingstone says he would like to acknowledge the

efforts by other residents of the motel who came to Mr Woodfords’ aid and

promptly called emergency services for assistance.

“Taupo Police always receive community support in such investigations, and

I appreciate the time and assistance members of the community are giving as

our team of detectives piece together the events of that morning.”

Anyone who has information relevant to this matter can call 105 and quote

Operation Dell, Taupo.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

