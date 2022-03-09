Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Regional Council Appoints Climate Action Ambassador

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 9:06 am
Press Release: Hawkes Bay Regional Council

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council has appointed Pippa McKelvie-Sebileau to its first Climate Action Ambassador role.

Pippa McKelvie-Sebileau
 

Ms McKelvie-Sebileau, who is from Hawke’s Bay, has a background in psychology and public health, and is finishing her PHD in food resilience for communities.

She will focus on ensuring the Regional Council is carbon neutral by 2025, and will take a key leadership role in a community wide response in Hawke’s Bay becoming carbon neutral by 2050.

“Most people say our climate is one of reasons the best things about living in Hawke’s Bay, but climate change is already impacting our way of life, being able to swim in the waterways we love, and where we live around the coast.

“Successful adaptation to climate change is not only essential for economic resilience of our region, but also for wellbeing of our communities.”

“This role is about climate action – the Regional Council already has an excellent science base and team of scientists, so it will be about turning that knowledge into practical solutions for our community.

“To engage our community, we need to bring them along for change, and propose an alternative vision for an equitable and resilient future.”

In order to deepen the understanding of climate issues in Hawke’s Bay, a regional greenhouse gas emissions inventory and regional risk assessment will be established as a starting point, says Ms McKelvie-Sebileau.

Ms McKelvis-Sebileau will lead the development of a Regional Climate Action Plan engaging in partnerships with mana whenua, to ensure mātauranga Māori viewpoints are incorporated, and community groups, industry and local councils to ensure an inclusive approach is taken and social justice upheld.

This plan will feed in to the 2024-2034 long term plans of the region’s councils.

Environment Committee chair Hinewai Ormsby says it’s fantastic to see this work getting underway to prepare the region for climate change - the most urgent and profound environmental issue of our time.

“The Regional Council is working hard to make the region more resilient to climate change across our work programmes from flood protection to coastal hazards to biodiversity protection.

“However we need to work together as a community to achieve the transformational change required to reduce our environmental footprint and live more sustainably.”
 

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Hawkes Bay Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In The Ukraine Sanctions Response


The Achilles heel in the West’s punitive sanctions against Russia has always been pretty obvious. Russia may be highly dependent on its oil and natural gas exports - but alas, Europe is just as addicted to cheap Russian energy. Germany for instance, relies on Russia for 40-45 % of its energy needs. Therefore – as Werewolf recently pointed out - the US/European sanctions packages have carefully exempted Russia’s energy deals from the sanctions regime, mainly by trying to identify and prevent the energy transactions in the SWIFT international banking system from being caught up in the sanctions...
More>>



 
 

Government: Fast-tracks Support For Ukrainians
The Government is putting in place fast-track measures to support Ukrainians to remain in New Zealand or to return here immediately. “New Zealand was one of the first to give humanitarian support to Ukrainians when Russia invaded... More>>


Luxon: State Of The Nation Address
Kia ora koutou katoa, Da jia hao, Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Assalamu alaikum, Talofa lava, Malo e lelei, and good morning everyone. Thank you so much for joining me here today. First, I want to acknowledge that everyone has been shaken by the unprovoked and senseless attack on Ukraine... More>>


National: Woods Must Act On Kāinga Ora Cover Up
The Housing Minister must act to restore confidence in Kāinga Ora after a Public Service Commission investigation concluded that the agency repeatedly failed to meet the standards expected of a public service agency, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 