Man Treated for Covid Dies after Hospital Discharge
Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 11:10 am
Press Release: Hauora Tairawhiti
A 77-year-old man with pre-existing health conditions,
who was also positive for COVID-19, died yesterday after
being discharged from Gisborne Hospital.
Hauora
Tairāwhiti chief executive Jim Green says the man was
admitted to hospital by ambulance last Friday. The man’s
health improved and he was assessed as fit to return
home.
“From all staff at Hauora Tairāwhiti, we send
our thoughts and aroha to the family,” he
said.
“We ask the community respect the privacy of
the family at this difficult
time.”
