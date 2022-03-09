Man Treated for Covid Dies after Hospital Discharge

A 77-year-old man with pre-existing health conditions, who was also positive for COVID-19, died yesterday after being discharged from Gisborne Hospital.

Hauora Tairāwhiti chief executive Jim Green says the man was admitted to hospital by ambulance last Friday. The man’s health improved and he was assessed as fit to return home.

“From all staff at Hauora Tairāwhiti, we send our thoughts and aroha to the family,” he said.

“We ask the community respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time.”

