New Community Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Pick Up Point Opened In Rolleston

A new community Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) pick up point has opened today in Rolleston.

If approaching from Christchurch on the motorway, exit right into Hoskyns Road. Proceed to the second roundabout and turn right into Iport Drive. Follow the signs and you will see Factory Drive on your left.

The new Rolleston site will be open Monday to Friday from 11am – 7pm, and from 10am - 4pm on Saturday and Sunday until further notice.

“Following a successful soft launch this morning, we are confident that the processes we have in place will make this an easy, quick, pick up point,” says Tracey Maisey, ECC Incident Controller, Canterbury DHB.

“Thank you to the Selwyn District Council for providing this site and continued support. We are continuing to work through the roll out of RAT collection sites.”

Selwyn District Mayor Sam Broughton says that Selwyn District Council is happy to help by providing a Selwyn site which will make it much easier for locals to collect their tests.

“Managing the current Omicron outbreak is a joint effort and it’s great that we can work with the District Health Board to help support our community.”

To help speed things up at all our RAT collection sites please remember to place your order for RATs before heading to a collection site – and have your order number at the ready.

Orders can be made via the online system at https://requestrats.covid19.health.nz/ or by free calling 0800 222 478 to request your RAT tests.

RATs are free for people with COVID-19 symptoms or who are a household contact or who have been instructed to get tested by a health official.

Critical workers who are household contacts

Border workers who are required to be tested under the Required Testing Order

The full list of Community Collection Centres for RATs in Canterbury:

Wigram COVID-19 Testing & RAT Collection Centre (35 Mustang Avenue, Wigram entry via Sioux Avenue) Drive-through only, open 10am – 3pm 7 days a week.

(35 Mustang Avenue, Wigram entry via Sioux Avenue) Drive-through only, open 10am – 3pm 7 days a week. Whānau Ora Covid-19 Testing & RAT Collection Centre (250 Pages Road, Wainoni), open 9am – 3:30pm, 7 days a week.

(250 Pages Road, Wainoni), open 9am – 3:30pm, 7 days a week. Orchard Road Covid-19 Testing & RAT Collection Centre (174 Orchard Road, Harewood) Open 9am – 4pm, 7 days a week.

(174 Orchard Road, Harewood) Open 9am – 4pm, 7 days a week. Rolleston Covid-19 RAT Collection Centre ( Factory Drive off Iport Drive in the IPort industrial area, Rolleston) Open 11am-7pm Monday to Friday, 10am – 4pm Saturday and Sunday.

Factory Drive off Iport Drive in the IPort industrial area, Rolleston) Open 11am-7pm Monday to Friday, 10am – 4pm Saturday and Sunday. Waimakariri Covid-19 RAT Collection Centre (Waimakariri Hockey Turf, 291 Coldstream Road, Rangiora) Drive-through only, open 9am -3pm, 7 days a week.

(Waimakariri Hockey Turf, 291 Coldstream Road, Rangiora) Drive-through only, open 9am -3pm, 7 days a week. Christchurch Arena RAT Collection Centre (opens 11am – 3pm Monday 7 March, then 9am – 3pm daily from Tuesday 8 March until further notice).

(opens 11am – 3pm Monday 7 March, then 9am – 3pm daily from Tuesday 8 March until further notice). Ashburton COVID-19 Testing & RAT Collection Centre (48 South Street, Ashburton entry off Cass Street) Open 9am – 3pm, 7 days a week.

As staffing resources allow, further RAT Collection sites will be set up in other areas. Please check Healthpoint and the Canterbury DHB website for the latest information on sites and opening times, as they will change over time.

Note that you may need to wait if it’s busy. Our staff are doing their very best to provide RATs to everyone who needs them as quickly as possible. They deserve respect and kindness while they do their work.

REMEMBER TO REPORT ALL YOUR RAT RESULTS

It’s important that you report every RAT result – negative and positive – on My Covid Record website: https://mycovidrecord.health.nz/ as this helps the Ministry of Health understand the size and trends of the outbreak.

If you need a hand or would prefer to record your result over the phone, you can call 0800 222 478. Parents and caregivers can report the results for tamariki/children via the 0800 numbers. You can ask questions about the process of recording your results by emailing help@mycovidrecord.min.health.nz

The Ministry of Health has produced a video which outlines the process.

