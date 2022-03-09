Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Community Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) Pick Up Point Opened In Rolleston

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 1:21 pm
Press Release: Canterbury District Health Board

A new community Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) pick up point has opened today in Rolleston.

If approaching from Christchurch on the motorway, exit right into Hoskyns Road. Proceed to the second roundabout and turn right into Iport Drive. Follow the signs and you will see Factory Drive on your left.

The new Rolleston site will be open Monday to Friday from 11am – 7pm, and from 10am - 4pm on Saturday and Sunday until further notice.

“Following a successful soft launch this morning, we are confident that the processes we have in place will make this an easy, quick, pick up point,” says Tracey Maisey, ECC Incident Controller, Canterbury DHB.

“Thank you to the Selwyn District Council for providing this site and continued support. We are continuing to work through the roll out of RAT collection sites.”

Selwyn District Mayor Sam Broughton says that Selwyn District Council is happy to help by providing a Selwyn site which will make it much easier for locals to collect their tests.

“Managing the current Omicron outbreak is a joint effort and it’s great that we can work with the District Health Board to help support our community.”

To help speed things up at all our RAT collection sites please remember to place your order for RATs before heading to a collection site – and have your order number at the ready.

Orders can be made via the online system at https://requestrats.covid19.health.nz/ or by free calling 0800 222 478 to request your RAT tests.

  • RATs are free for people with COVID-19 symptoms or who are a household contact or who have been instructed to get tested by a health official.
  • Critical workers who are household contacts
  • Border workers who are required to be tested under the Required Testing Order

The full list of Community Collection Centres for RATs in Canterbury:

  • Wigram COVID-19 Testing & RAT Collection Centre (35 Mustang Avenue, Wigram entry via Sioux Avenue) Drive-through only, open 10am – 3pm 7 days a week.
  • Whānau Ora Covid-19 Testing & RAT Collection Centre (250 Pages Road, Wainoni), open 9am – 3:30pm, 7 days a week.
  • Orchard Road Covid-19 Testing & RAT Collection Centre (174 Orchard Road, Harewood) Open 9am – 4pm, 7 days a week.
  • Rolleston Covid-19 RAT Collection Centre (Factory Drive off Iport Drive in the IPort industrial area, Rolleston) Open 11am-7pm Monday to Friday, 10am – 4pm Saturday and Sunday.
  • Waimakariri Covid-19 RAT Collection Centre (Waimakariri Hockey Turf, 291 Coldstream Road, Rangiora) Drive-through only, open 9am -3pm, 7 days a week.
  • Christchurch Arena RAT Collection Centre (opens 11am – 3pm Monday 7 March, then 9am – 3pm daily from Tuesday 8 March until further notice).
  • Ashburton COVID-19 Testing & RAT Collection Centre (48 South Street, Ashburton entry off Cass Street) Open 9am – 3pm, 7 days a week.

As staffing resources allow, further RAT Collection sites will be set up in other areas. Please check Healthpoint and the Canterbury DHB website for the latest information on sites and opening times, as they will change over time.

Note that you may need to wait if it’s busy. Our staff are doing their very best to provide RATs to everyone who needs them as quickly as possible. They deserve respect and kindness while they do their work.

REMEMBER TO REPORT ALL YOUR RAT RESULTS

It’s important that you report every RAT result – negative and positive – on My Covid Record website: https://mycovidrecord.health.nz/ as this helps the Ministry of Health understand the size and trends of the outbreak.

If you need a hand or would prefer to record your result over the phone, you can call 0800 222 478. Parents and caregivers can report the results for tamariki/children via the 0800 numbers. You can ask questions about the process of recording your results by emailing help@mycovidrecord.min.health.nz

The Ministry of Health has produced a video which outlines the process.

© Scoop Media

Canterbury DHB

Canterbury DHB

CDHB

Canterbury District Health Board (CDHB) is a Christchurch, New Zealand based hospital and healthcare provider for the Canterbury region of New Zealand. Our region extends from Kekerengu in the North, to Rangitata in the South and Arthurs Pass in the West and comprises the six Territorial Local Authorities of Kaikoura, Hurunui, Waimakariri, Christchurch City, Selwyn and Ashburton.

We collaborate with other health and disability organisations, stakeholders and our community to decide what health and disability services are needed and how to best use the funding we receive from Government to improve, promote and protect the health, wellbeing and independence of our population.

At the Canterbury DHB, our vision is to improve the health and wellbeing of people living in Canterbury.

Contact Canterbury DHB

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Supermarket Rip-offs


If you make the land available, they will come. The cargo cult thinking behind the key recommendation of the Commerce Commission’s final report into the supermarket industry would have us believe that if land is made available, a white knight will come riding in over the horizon to create true competition, save us from predatory pricing and obviate the need for structural change in the industry. Dream on. Keep the scale of the problem in mind. The two chains are running the most lucrative supermarket extortion racket pricing operation in the entire OECD...
More>>



 
 

Government: Fast-tracks Support For Ukrainians
The Government is putting in place fast-track measures to support Ukrainians to remain in New Zealand or to return here immediately. “New Zealand was one of the first to give humanitarian support to Ukrainians when Russia invaded... More>>


Luxon: State Of The Nation Address
Kia ora koutou katoa, Da jia hao, Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Assalamu alaikum, Talofa lava, Malo e lelei, and good morning everyone. Thank you so much for joining me here today. First, I want to acknowledge that everyone has been shaken by the unprovoked and senseless attack on Ukraine... More>>


National: Woods Must Act On Kāinga Ora Cover Up
The Housing Minister must act to restore confidence in Kāinga Ora after a Public Service Commission investigation concluded that the agency repeatedly failed to meet the standards expected of a public service agency, National’s Housing spokesperson Nicola Willis says... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>

Ipsos: While Half Of All New Zealanders Are Happy With The Current Red Traffic Light Setting, The Rest Are Divided
While 51% of New Zealanders believe the red traffic light setting has the right balance between restriction and freedom, a quarter (26%) believe restrictions are too tight and a further quarter would like stricter restrictions (24%)... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 