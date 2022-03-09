Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Update Into Tikipunga Incident

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 4:06 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Inspector Marty Ruth, Area Commander, Whangārei Police:

Police can advise that a man sought by Northland Police following an incident 
in Tikipunga on 3 March 2022 has been located.

The 37-year-old had 12 warrants for his arrest. Yesterday evening, Police 
located the man at an address on Auckland’s North Shore.

He was taken into custody at the address without further incident and was due 
to appear in the Waitākere District Court today.

Whangārei Police have also continued to investigate a number of other recent 
burglary incidents across the area.

Five additional burglary charges have been laid against the 37-year-old man, 
which means he is now facing 14 burglary charges overall.

Also as a result of this investigation, Police have also the man with 
possession for supply of methamphetamine.

Pleasingly, a number of items of stolen property been recovered following 
recent search warrants and Police are working to contact victims and return 
these items to them. Police have also located two modified firearms.

The recovered stolen items include a digger, worth around $50,000, that was 
allegedly stolen from Whangārei along with a trailer.

Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter by 
sharing appeals and contacting us with information.

Our investigation remains ongoing into the incident last Thursday in 
Tikipunga, where a number of vehicles were damaged before the man fled. 
Police cannot rule out further charges being laid in this matter.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Supermarket Rip-offs


If you make the land available, they will come. The cargo cult thinking behind the key recommendation of the Commerce Commission’s final report into the supermarket industry would have us believe that if land is made available, a white knight will come riding in over the horizon to create true competition, save us from predatory pricing and obviate the need for structural change in the industry. Dream on. Keep the scale of the problem in mind. The two chains are running the most lucrative supermarket extortion racket pricing operation in the entire OECD...
More>>



 
 

Government: Isolation Period Reduced From 10 To 7 Days; Third Vaccine Becomes Available
The isolation period for COVID-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins announced today. “We remain committed to reducing the spread of Omicron to protect our health system and each other... More>>


Government: Fast-tracks Support For Ukrainians
The Government is putting in place fast-track measures to support Ukrainians to remain in New Zealand or to return here immediately. “New Zealand was one of the first to give humanitarian support to Ukrainians when Russia invaded... More>>


Luxon: State Of The Nation Address
Kia ora koutou katoa, Da jia hao, Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Assalamu alaikum, Talofa lava, Malo e lelei, and good morning everyone. Thank you so much for joining me here today. First, I want to acknowledge that everyone has been shaken by the unprovoked and senseless attack on Ukraine... More>>



Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 