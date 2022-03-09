Update Into Tikipunga Incident
Inspector Marty Ruth, Area Commander, Whangārei Police:
Police can advise that a man sought by
Northland Police following an incident
in Tikipunga on 3 March 2022 has been located.
The 37-year-old had
12 warrants for his arrest. Yesterday evening,
Police
located the man at an address on Auckland’s North Shore.
He was taken into custody at
the address without further incident and was due
to appear in the Waitākere District Court today.
Whangārei Police have also continued to
investigate a number of other recent
burglary incidents across the area.
Five additional burglary
charges have been laid against the 37-year-old
man,
which means he is now facing 14 burglary charges overall.
Also as a result of this
investigation, Police have also the man
with
possession for supply of methamphetamine.
Pleasingly, a number of items of
stolen property been recovered following
recent search warrants and Police are working to contact victims and return
these items to them. Police have also located two modified firearms.
The recovered stolen
items include a digger, worth around $50,000, that
was
allegedly stolen from Whangārei along with a trailer.
Police would like to thank the public for
their assistance in this matter by
sharing appeals and contacting us with information.
Our investigation
remains ongoing into the incident last Thursday
in
Tikipunga, where a number of vehicles were damaged before the man fled.
Police cannot rule out further charges being laid in this matter.