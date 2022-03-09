Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kōpū Business And Marine Precinct Construction Given Green Light

Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 5:54 pm
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council

“A gobsmackingly fantastic outcome,” says Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Sandra Goudie to the news this afternoon that the Kōpū business and marine precinct has been granted consent to build a commercial working wharf and recreational boat ramp.

“This decision is incredibly positive and uplifting,” says Mayor Sandra “This course of action is going to make a real difference to Thames, our district and the region.” 

An independent expert consenting panel on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency approved the consent this afternoon. You can read the full decision here

The project is thanks to the government’s Crown Infrastructure Fund, which awarded $8.2 million to build a commercial wharf and pontoon, commercial slipway, and a commercial haulage access area. It also includes a wider road over the stopbank at the southern end of Quay Street, a new access road (and extension of King Street) as well as the construction of a public recreational boat ramp and parking area. 

“Everybody involved has worked so hard and recognised the opportunity and grasped this with both hands,” says Mayor Sandra. “This has been a totally collaborative effort. Top of the list in getting this to happen is the government represented by MBIE who have had a fantastic group of people who have been so good to work with.” 

“A highlight will be getting the Minister of Regional Economic Development to help us celebrate by putting the first spade in the ground at a shovel ready ceremony”. 

“I also want to acknowledge all our partners who continue to help make this project a success – iwi including Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Whanaunga and Ngāti Tumutumu, Kōpū businesses, Thames Business Association, Waka Kotahi/NZTA and the Department of Conservation,” says Mayor Sandra. 

“And a huge thank you to our Council project team and our external contractors Urban Solutions, 4Sight Planners who have put their hearts and souls into getting us to this stage.” 

“Thanks also goes to the EPA’s independent panel for making a sensible decision,” she says. 

“Right now, infrastructure builds have real challenges – supply chain, inflation, labour shortages and the effects of global hostilities - we will work through all of these to make sure we have a tangible asset that brings increased economic and social benefits for us all.”

Read more about this project here.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Thames Coromandel District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Supermarket Rip-offs


If you make the land available, they will come. The cargo cult thinking behind the key recommendation of the Commerce Commission’s final report into the supermarket industry would have us believe that if land is made available, a white knight will come riding in over the horizon to create true competition, save us from predatory pricing and obviate the need for structural change in the industry. Dream on. Keep the scale of the problem in mind. The two chains are running the most lucrative supermarket extortion racket pricing operation in the entire OECD...
More>>



 
 

Government: Isolation Period Reduced From 10 To 7 Days; Third Vaccine Becomes Available
The isolation period for COVID-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins announced today. “We remain committed to reducing the spread of Omicron to protect our health system and each other... More>>


Government: Fast-tracks Support For Ukrainians
The Government is putting in place fast-track measures to support Ukrainians to remain in New Zealand or to return here immediately. “New Zealand was one of the first to give humanitarian support to Ukrainians when Russia invaded... More>>


Luxon: State Of The Nation Address
Kia ora koutou katoa, Da jia hao, Namaste, Sat Sri Akal, Assalamu alaikum, Talofa lava, Malo e lelei, and good morning everyone. Thank you so much for joining me here today. First, I want to acknowledge that everyone has been shaken by the unprovoked and senseless attack on Ukraine... More>>



Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 