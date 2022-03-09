Kōpū Business And Marine Precinct Construction Given Green Light

“A gobsmackingly fantastic outcome,” says Thames-Coromandel District Mayor Sandra Goudie to the news this afternoon that the Kōpū business and marine precinct has been granted consent to build a commercial working wharf and recreational boat ramp.

“This decision is incredibly positive and uplifting,” says Mayor Sandra “This course of action is going to make a real difference to Thames, our district and the region.”

An independent expert consenting panel on behalf of the Environmental Protection Agency approved the consent this afternoon. You can read the full decision here.

The project is thanks to the government’s Crown Infrastructure Fund, which awarded $8.2 million to build a commercial wharf and pontoon, commercial slipway, and a commercial haulage access area. It also includes a wider road over the stopbank at the southern end of Quay Street, a new access road (and extension of King Street) as well as the construction of a public recreational boat ramp and parking area.

“Everybody involved has worked so hard and recognised the opportunity and grasped this with both hands,” says Mayor Sandra. “This has been a totally collaborative effort. Top of the list in getting this to happen is the government represented by MBIE who have had a fantastic group of people who have been so good to work with.”

“A highlight will be getting the Minister of Regional Economic Development to help us celebrate by putting the first spade in the ground at a shovel ready ceremony”.

“I also want to acknowledge all our partners who continue to help make this project a success – iwi including Ngāti Maru, Ngāti Whanaunga and Ngāti Tumutumu, Kōpū businesses, Thames Business Association, Waka Kotahi/NZTA and the Department of Conservation,” says Mayor Sandra.

“And a huge thank you to our Council project team and our external contractors Urban Solutions, 4Sight Planners who have put their hearts and souls into getting us to this stage.”

“Thanks also goes to the EPA’s independent panel for making a sensible decision,” she says.

“Right now, infrastructure builds have real challenges – supply chain, inflation, labour shortages and the effects of global hostilities - we will work through all of these to make sure we have a tangible asset that brings increased economic and social benefits for us all.”

Read more about this project here.

