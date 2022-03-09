UPDATE - Appeal For Witness Following Serious Crash On North Road, Dunedin

Police are appealing for information following a serious crash on North Road

near Northumberland Street, Dunedin.

Police are aware that a man in a silver vehicle spoke to the driver of the

vehicle after witnessing the crash and believe he can assist in our

investigation of what happened.

This man was not involved in the incident and Police working to piece

together the circumstances of the crash would appreciate any information he

has.

We encourage this person to please get in contact with Police on 105 and

quote event number P049865552.

