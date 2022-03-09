UPDATE - Appeal For Witness Following Serious Crash On North Road, Dunedin
Wednesday, 9 March 2022, 7:21 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for information following a serious
crash on North Road
near Northumberland Street,
Dunedin.
Police are aware that a man in a silver
vehicle spoke to the driver of the
vehicle after
witnessing the crash and believe he can assist in
our
investigation of what happened.
This man was
not involved in the incident and Police working to
piece
together the circumstances of the crash would
appreciate any information he
has.
We encourage
this person to please get in contact with Police on 105
and
quote event number
P049865552.
