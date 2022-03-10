Facilities Set For Upgrade At Hank Edwards Reserve

Horowhenua District Council is upgrading the old toilet block at Waikawa Beach’s Hank Edwards Reserve.

Constructed more than 50 years ago, the current toilet facilities have reached the end of their life and are in need of an upgrade to ensure they meet design and accessibility standards.

“The new layout will include two accessible toilets, a changing room, two outdoor showers, a covered outdoor area with a barbeque and picnic tables, and a drinking vessel for dogs,” said Horowhenua District Council Property Lead Stephan Titze. New features include high-level louvres which will provide better ventilation whilst still offering maximum privacy. A concrete apron will provide better accessibility to the toilets for wheelchairs. The new design has been developed in close cooperation with Waikawa Beach Ratepayers Association.

Waikawa Beach Ratepayers Association Committee member, Miraz Jordan said, “the new facility will be a fantastic asset for our community, and will stand in good stead for the next 50 years.”

Work is due to commence on the 14 March 2022, with the demolition of one existing toilet building to take place first. It is hoped the construction of the new facilities will be finished by early July 2022. Due to the current COVID-19 climate, it is possible there may be some delays in sourcing materials and staff shortages if workers are required to self-isolate.”

A physical barrier will be in place, and is expected to cover a large area during the demolition to ensure public safety while providing sufficient space for machinery to move around. The demolition phase is expected to take a week, after then the barrier will be brought in closer to the area of work for the construction of the new facilities.

Two portaloos will be available near the site for public use during the project, and the AED defibrillator moved outside of the barrier, closer to Manga Pirau Street.

The work will take place between 7am and 5pm on weekdays. “Although the contractor will take every precaution to minimise the impact of construction on the neighbourhood, there may be some noise disturbances during the demolition phase,” Mr Titze explained.

