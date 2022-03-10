Sky Tower Lights For Auckland Arts Festival

To celebrate the beginning of Te Ahurei Toi o Tāmaki / Auckland Arts Festival tonight, the Sky Tower will turn red.

The Auckland Arts Festival is a globally recognised celebration of art and culture, which takes place in Auckland each March. Despite COVID-19 disruptions, the festival will still go ahead for the 14th year.

The Sky Tower is the Southern Hemisphere’s tallest free-standing structure. Based in the heart of Auckland, it is one of New Zealand’s most recognisable landmarks.

SkyCity lights the Sky Tower for charities or community initiatives that we support financially, to mark national holidays, milestones or other celebrations or events, or as a symbol of respect or solidarity.

Visit https://www.aaf.co.nz/ for all of the events taking place.

