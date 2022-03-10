Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Celebrating Two-years Of Growth For Arts And Culture In The Queenstown Lakes District

Thursday, 10 March 2022, 1:42 pm
Press Release: Three Lakes Cultural Trust

This week celebrates the two-year anniversary since the Three Lakes Cultural Trust (TLCT) launched the district’s first ever independent Cultural Masterplan. The launch heralded the beginning of some very exciting projects designed to support the growth and development of the arts and culture sector, in the Queenstown Lakes District.

The first of these kicked off in 2020 with Renew Art, which was conceived to celebrate the regeneration of the arts community in the wake of the initial COVID-19 lockdown. The extraordinary work of local visual and performing artists under the theme of ‘renewal’, was showcased to a community audience of over 1800, both in person and online.

After advocating behind the scenes for almost a year, in mid-2021 TLCT achieved a hugely significant breakthrough for the creative community with the adoption of the QLDC 2021-2031 Ten Year Plan and provision for an arts and cultural hub.

Te Atamira Whakatipu Community Trust was formed to fit out and operate Te Atamira, meaning platform or stage in te reo, which will realise 22 fit-for-purpose spaces including dance, music/performance, visual art, music itinerant teaching studios, a pottery workshop, a podcast/recording studio, a curated art gallery, classroom workshop, youth space and project space. Currently under construction in Remarkables Park Town Centre diagonally opposite Hunting and Fishing, this exciting project is fundraising to close the gap and hopefully open in Autumn.

In October 2021 the inaugural Arts in Schools Pilot programme was delivered by TLCT to 340 primary school students across the district. This week-long arts programme designed to encourage creative thinking, support wellbeing, and develop connections, saw tamariki working alongside professional local artists. An overwhelming success for all involved, plans are now well under way to expand the programme throughout the region in 2022.

The next project due for release is Te Wāhi Toi, a comprehensive online directory and platform for all things arts and culture in our district.

Newly appointed Chair of TLCT Gizelle Regan says, thanks to the incredible support of the community, generosity of donors and granting organizations, as well as the dedication of TLCT staff, the Trust has been able to achieve these very significant milestones.

“We are excited for the future of arts and culture in the district and indebted to the founding trustees for their vision.”

TLCT General Manager, Jo Brown, is incredibly proud of the milestones achieved during the past two years.

“It’s been incredible connecting with and working alongside all the wonderful people that make up our district’s vibrant creative community, from the artists and performers to the generous supporters and enthusiastic audience members.

“We acknowledge that the past two years have been tough, Creative New Zealand’s latest triennial research into New Zealanders’ attitudes towards and engagement with the arts show that the arts are making a powerful contribution to our wellbeing and are helping us get through COVID-19, so let’s take his time to celebrate our wonderful creative community.”

