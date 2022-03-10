Information Sought In Relation To Whanganui Aggravated Burglary

Police are seeking information from the public in relation to an aggravated burglary at an address in Whanganui on Sunday.

Two masked men entered an Alma Road property between 4:45pm and 5:10pm on Sunday 6 March.

The two occupants were home at the time and unable to leave. Fortunately they were not injured but are understandably shaken by the denouncement.

The offenders took a light green handbag from the address before leaving in a vehicle described as being a light colour and in a rough condition.

Police are making enquiries to identify and locate those responsible, however no arrests have been made at this stage.

Police are appealing for any information from the public which could assist with our enquiries.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Police on 105 and quote file number 220307/9101.

Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

