Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council Facilities And Services Not Immune To Omicron

Thursday, 10 March 2022, 4:33 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

Levin Aquatic Centre will need to temporarily reduce operating hours due to staff shortages, as some staff self-isolate at home.

Levin Aquatic Centre will close at 8pm Friday 11 March and 3.30pm on Saturday 12 March.

Levin Aquatic Centre will resume normal hours on Sunday 13 March and Foxton Pools will remain open with normal operating hours.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes and ask for your understanding and patience as we prioritise the health and wellbeing of our people and community,” says David Wright Interim Chief Executive at Horowhenua District Council. We anticipate operating hours may be subject to change as we navigate the current COVID-19 environment. Please make sure to check our social media pages for regular updates.

Please be kind to our staff

Over the last few months we have made preparations to enable continued operation of our services and facilities while under the COVID-19 Protection Framework. This means enhanced health and safety measures and where we are able, working from home, splitting our teams into bubbles and reducing opening hours.

While our facilities are the first Council service to be disrupted, unfortunately due to the infectious nature of the Omicron variant, they may not be our last. You may see further disruption in Council facilities and services if more of our staff become unwell and are required to self-isolate. This could include –

· Temporary closure of facilities

· Longer than usual call centre wait times

· Changes to services such as rubbish and recycling kerbside collection

· Delays in processing services such as consents, inspections and licensing

“We are in unprecedented times, and we’re doing our absolute best to ensure continued service. We appreciate your understanding and wish you and your whānua good health and wellbeing,” Mr Wright concludes.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Peace Flotilla And The Oligarch


As the peace flotilla converges on the Northland luxury resort owned by Russian steel magnate Alexander Abramov, the government is putting in place the full and final legal framework for extending the sanctions on Russia, which may (or may not) include the ability to freeze and seize Abramov’s assets. While Abramov does not seem to belong within Vladimir Putin’s inner circle of major oligarchs, his case is instructive...
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand Passes Historic Russia Sanctions Act
Parliament has unanimously passed historic sanctions legislation in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. “New Zealand unequivocally condemns the Putin regime... More>>



National: Hipkins Breaches Privacy Against MFAT Instruction
New information reveals that Chris Hipkins not only breached Charlotte Bellis’ privacy by releasing her personal details, but also ignored Ministry of Foreign Affairs instruction that those details were ‘not for public comment’, National’s Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop says... More>>

Government: Isolation Period Reduced From 10 To 7 Days; Third Vaccine Becomes Available
The isolation period for COVID-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins announced today. “We remain committed to reducing the spread of Omicron to protect our health system and each other... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 