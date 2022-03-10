Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Health Warning – Algal Bloom In Waihao River At Bradshaws Road

Thursday, 10 March 2022, 5:29 pm
Press Release: South Canterbury District Health Board

South Canterbury District Health Board’s Community and Public Health unit has issued a health warning for Waihao River at Bradshaws Road.

The warning follows finding moderate to high cover of potentially toxic algae (benthic cyanobacteria) in the Waihao River at Bradshaws Road.

People should avoid the area and animals, particularly dogs, should not be allowed near the water until the health warning has been lifted.

There are also other access points along the Waihao River at Bradshaws Road that may have benthic cyanobacteria present. People are advised to treat every low-flowing river cautiously, check for the presence of benthic cyanobacteria and avoid contact.

Dr Cheryl Brunton, South Canterbury Medical Officer of Health, says the algae look like dark brown to black mats and can produce toxins harmful to people and animals.

“Exposure may cause skin rashes, nausea, stomach cramps, tingling and numbness around the mouth and fingertips.

“If you experience any of these symptoms, visit your doctor immediately, also let your doctor know if you’ve had contact with dark brown/black algal mats or water in this area,” Dr Cheryl Brunton says.

Pets that show signs of illness after coming into contact with algal mats should be taken to a vet immediately.

People and animals should remain out of the waterways until the warnings have been lifted.

Environment Canterbury is monitoring the sites and the public will be advised of any changes in water quality.

Facts about benthic cyanobacteria:

  • Appears as dark brown/black mats attached to rocks along the riverbed.
  • A low cover of the algae can occur naturally but can increase rapidly during warmer months. Algal blooms are influenced by a combination of available nutrients in the water and sediments (such as nitrogen and phosphorus), a sustained period of low and stable flows, and favourable weather conditions (e.g. increased temperature, calm days).
  • It often has a strong musty smell and algal toxin concentrations can vary over short periods.
  • Although high river levels will remove the algal bloom, detached mats can accumulate along the shore and increase the risk of exposure to toxins.
  • If a health warning is in place avoid contact with the water.
  • Although district or city councils may place warning signs, these may not be seen at the numerous river access points, hence the need for people/ dog-walkers to treat every low-flowing river cautiously.

For further information visit

https://www.lawa.org.nz/explore-data/canterbury-region/

Or contact Community and Public Health on (03) 364 1777:

https://www.cph.co.nz/your-health/recreational-water/

For more information about Mahinga Kai

https://www.cph.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/saf0112.pdf

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from South Canterbury District Health Board on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Peace Flotilla And The Oligarch


As the peace flotilla converges on the Northland luxury resort owned by Russian steel magnate Alexander Abramov, the government is putting in place the full and final legal framework for extending the sanctions on Russia, which may (or may not) include the ability to freeze and seize Abramov’s assets. While Abramov does not seem to belong within Vladimir Putin’s inner circle of major oligarchs, his case is instructive...
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand Passes Historic Russia Sanctions Act
Parliament has unanimously passed historic sanctions legislation in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. “New Zealand unequivocally condemns the Putin regime... More>>



National: Hipkins Breaches Privacy Against MFAT Instruction
New information reveals that Chris Hipkins not only breached Charlotte Bellis’ privacy by releasing her personal details, but also ignored Ministry of Foreign Affairs instruction that those details were ‘not for public comment’, National’s Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop says... More>>

Government: Isolation Period Reduced From 10 To 7 Days; Third Vaccine Becomes Available
The isolation period for COVID-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins announced today. “We remain committed to reducing the spread of Omicron to protect our health system and each other... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Climate Adaptation Is Crucial But Emissions Must Still Come Down
Minister of Climate Change James Shaw says the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) assessment report is a stark reminder of why New Zealand needs to plan for the worst effects of climate change... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 