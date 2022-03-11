UPDATE: Operation Dell - Taupō Homicide

Taupō Police are seeking information about a silver sedan in relation to homicide investigation Operation Dell.

Operation Dell was launched following the death of Ryan Woodford at the Adelphi Motel in Taupō on Sunday, 6 March.

A team of investigators are still interviewing witnesses to the incident to piece together what occurred.

The investigation team is particularly interested in the movements of a silver sedan and its occupants, which was in the area of the Adelphi Motel at around 6:30am on Sunday morning.

The vehicle was seen travelling down Kaimanawa Street from the direction of Tamamutu Street.

The investigation into finding those responsible for Mr Woodford’s death is ongoing, and Police are following strong lines of enquiry.

We'd like to thank the public for the information we have received. This information is being assessed as part of our ongoing enquiries.

There will continue to be an increased Police presence in Taupō while we work to determine exactly what happened to Mr Woodford.

We understand these incidents can be distressing, but please be reassured we will hold any offender/s to account.

Anybody with any information or sightings of the vehicle should contact Taupō Police Station and ask to speak with the Operation Dell enquiry team.

Information can also be provided to Police on 105, or to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

