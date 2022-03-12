Serious Crash, SH1, Piarere - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on SH1 near Momona Road

in Piarere.

The crash was reported to Police at about 8.30pm.

Initial indications are that the crash involves a single vehicle, with other

details yet to be confirmed.

A section of SH1 is closed as a result.

Motorists are asked to divert onto SH29 and SH27 (from Tirau) to avoid the

affected section of SH1.

Updates will be provided when available.

