Serious Crash, SH1, Piarere - Bay Of Plenty
Saturday, 12 March 2022, 9:30 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on
SH1 near Momona Road
in Piarere.
The crash was
reported to Police at about 8.30pm.
Initial
indications are that the crash involves a single vehicle,
with other
details yet to be confirmed.
A section
of SH1 is closed as a result.
Motorists are asked to
divert onto SH29 and SH27 (from Tirau) to avoid
the
affected section of SH1.
Updates will be
provided when
available.
