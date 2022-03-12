UPDATE: OPERATION RANGIRIRI- Serious Assault, Waikato Expressway

Police can confirm the man critically injured on the Waikato Expressway yesterday was not dragged from his vehicle.

"We now understand he stopped his vehicle and got out of it immediately prior to being assaulted by a group of people," says Detective Senior Sergeant Ross Patterson.

Police can also confirm no firearms were involved.

"We are working hard to piece together what happened prior to our victim being assaulted, and to ultimately identify those directly involved," says Detective Senior Sergeant Patterson.

Police want to thank those who have already uploaded footage of yesterday's incident.

"If you've not done so, please take a few minutes to upload what you captured on either your phone or dashcam.

"While we have investigators reviewing the information provided by the community so far, we want to ensure we have access to as much footage as possible."

The victim remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

He and his whānau are being provided with support.

Any electronic recordings of the event can be uploaded via this link here: rangiriri.nzpolice.org [1]

If you can help, please call 105 and quote file number 220311/5636.

Alternatively, information can also be given anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

