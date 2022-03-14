Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Gearing Up To Make Wellington Fit For The Future

Monday, 14 March 2022, 10:36 am
Press Release: Wellington City Council

Wellingtonians have backed draft plans to develop a citywide network of safe bike routes, and the City Council has approved the network and added more connections.

It’s another significant step towards being a city where Wellingtonians can easily access safe walking, biking and scooting routes and it’s easy to get around in zero- or low-carbon ways.

Eighty-seven percent of the 1140 submissions on Paneke Pōneke (the draft bike network plan) supported or strongly supported developing a connected network.

Consultation happened late last year in tandem with the draft District Plan and Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) plans on mass rapid transit options, as all three are key to changing the way we live in and move around our city as the capital becomes net carbon neutral by 2050.

Mayor Andy Foster says in the decades ahead tens of thousands more people will be living in the inner-city suburbs and within walking distance of the city centre and rapid transit stops.

“Having a well-connected walking and cycling network is a crucial part of building a city fit for future generations.

“These are big changes, examples of positive action to reduce emissions, respond to the climate and ecological emergency, improve people’s health and make sure Wellington remains a world-class city that’s a great place to live.

“Wellingtonians want action on climate change and with 34 percent of our emissions coming from road transport, changing our streets so more trips can be taken by active and public transport is the best place to start.

“This is a good move from a transport and environmental perspective but also from an economic one as it will be easier for people to shop and do business,” says Mayor Foster.

The Council’s Pūroro Āmua Planning and Environment Committee considered some of the additions people wanted and chose to increase the bike network from 147km to 166km, to be delivered by both the City Council and LGWM.

Councillors and the Mayor last week also approved a high-level traffic resolution covering all the streets in the agreed network. This signals ‘approval in principle’ street layout changes needed on these streets.

The Council will still need to make future decisions about specific projects and parts of the network, but this high-level show of support enables faster progress and roll-out of more sections of the network in a transitional way, using easily adaptable materials as planned on two routes from Newtown and the Botanic Garden ki Paekākā to the city.

Pūroro Āmua Chair Councillor Iona Pannett says it was great to add more than 20 additional connections to the network based on feedback from the community.

“Our draft network plan identified routes that would take people directly to shops, schools, through major suburbs and around neighbourhoods, and make it easier for children to ride to school, people to get to work on time, and be safe for older and less confident riders.

“To have had lots of constructive suggestions on how to extend, amend and make the proposed network even better was fantastic.”

Changes to the network plan

Some of the changes approved by the committee include removing the Onslow Road route below Cashmere Avenue School and replacing it with a new route that uses the Bridle Path and connects to Cashmere Avenue via Nicholson Road. The committee also agreed to some more connections including adding:

  • Oxford Street and Cambridge Street, connecting Tawa Pool to the Tawa shopping centre
  • Westchester Drive west of Middleton Road to connect Churton Park
  • Takapu Road rail station to Jamaica Drive to connect the Grenada North development area
  • Wadestown centre to Churchill Drive following Wadestown, Blackbridge and Wilton roads
  • Old Karori Road, Rosehaugh Avenue, Seaforth Terrace, a path in Ian Galloway Park, Wallworth Road
  • Northland Road from Glenmore Street to Northland shops
  • Karori Park to Friend Street and Hatton Street
  • Birdwood Street, Braithwaite Street and Lancaster Street
  • An extension along South Karori Road to connect with the main entrance of Makara Peak Mountain Bike Park
  • Upland Road to the Cable Car
  • Panama Street from Lambton Quay to Featherston Street to link to the proposed Golden Mile bike lanes
  • McKinley Crescent to Mornington Road to Ridgeway School, and Farnham Street and Britomart Street
  • Riddiford Street from Wilson Street to Russell Terrace, Russell Terrace to Te Wharepouri Street, and Te Wharepouri Street; Mansfield, Roy and the south end of Daniell streets to better connect the Newtown shops, Newtown Park, the Zoo and South Wellington Intermediate School
  • Parts of Taurima Street, Moxham Avenue, Kupe Street and Hamilton Road.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Wellington City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Peace Flotilla And The Oligarch


As the peace flotilla converges on the Northland luxury resort owned by Russian steel magnate Alexander Abramov, the government is putting in place the full and final legal framework for extending the sanctions on Russia, which may (or may not) include the ability to freeze and seize Abramov’s assets. While Abramov does not seem to belong within Vladimir Putin’s inner circle of major oligarchs, his case is instructive...
More>>



 
 

Government: New Zealand Passes Historic Russia Sanctions Act
Parliament has unanimously passed historic sanctions legislation in response to Russia’s war on Ukraine. “New Zealand unequivocally condemns the Putin regime... More>>



National: Hipkins Breaches Privacy Against MFAT Instruction
New information reveals that Chris Hipkins not only breached Charlotte Bellis’ privacy by releasing her personal details, but also ignored Ministry of Foreign Affairs instruction that those details were ‘not for public comment’, National’s Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop says... More>>

Government: Isolation Period Reduced From 10 To 7 Days; Third Vaccine Becomes Available
The isolation period for COVID-19 cases and their household contacts will be reduced from 10 to seven days, Minister for COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins announced today. “We remain committed to reducing the spread of Omicron to protect our health system and each other... More>>

Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 