UPDATE - Cromwell Cyclist Seriously Injured, Vehicle Leaves Scene

Police are appealing for information to help locate a vehicle in relation to a crash in Cromwell that occurred on 23 January where the driver left the scene before Police attended.

A cyclist was seriously injured in the collision that took place on Shortcut Road around 7:40am.

A vehicle pictured in a previous appeal has been identified and eliminated as a suspect in relation to this incident.

The vehicle Police are seeking to locate is described as a metallic blue, square shaped ute with alloy bull bars.

The vehicle is believed to have black off-road type tyres and an alloy or galvanised roll bar on the back.

There was also an arial base at the back on the drivers side, with no arial attached, and an alloy box on the back of the vehicle.

If you have information that could lead to the location of the vehicle, please phone 105 and quote the case number 220123/5266.

Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

