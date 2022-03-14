UPDATE - Cromwell Cyclist Seriously Injured, Vehicle Leaves Scene
Monday, 14 March 2022, 5:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are appealing for information to help locate a
vehicle in relation to a crash in Cromwell that occurred on
23 January where the driver left the scene before Police
attended.
A cyclist was seriously injured in the
collision that took place on Shortcut Road around
7:40am.
A vehicle pictured in a previous appeal has
been identified and eliminated as a suspect in relation to
this incident.
The vehicle Police are seeking to
locate is described as a metallic blue, square shaped ute
with alloy bull bars.
The vehicle is believed to have
black off-road type tyres and an alloy or galvanised roll
bar on the back.
There was also an arial base at the
back on the drivers side, with no arial attached, and an
alloy box on the back of the vehicle.
If you have
information that could lead to the location of the vehicle,
please phone 105 and quote the case number
220123/5266.
Information can also be provided to Crime
Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555
111.
