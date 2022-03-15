Be Safe - Check Fires Are Fully Out
Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 8:59 am
Press Release: Fire and Emergency NZ
People in Manawatu-Whanganui are being urged to check any
historic fires are fully extinguished so they don’t
reignite.
Community Risk Manager Kerry O’Keefe says
several large wildfires have started in the past few weeks
from old fire sites reigniting with the strong wind
gusts.
"If you’ve had a fire in the last month,
please check it is completely out," he says.
"Dig it
up, pour water over it and use the back of your hand to
check there is no heat left."
"It’s an easy step you
can take to prevent a devastating wildfire."
Kerry
O’Keefe also reminds everyone to check the conditions
before lighting an outdoor fire.
"Go to www.checkitsalright.nz
to check the fire danger and weather forecast. If there is
high or extreme fire danger, or it’s hot and windy -
please don’t light a fire. In these conditions, it’s too
risky that your fire could spread and get out of control,"
Kerry says.
"Let’s all do our part to prevent a
wildfire, and keep our firefighters from attending an
avoidable callout."
For more information and fire
safety tips head to www.checkitsalright.nz.
