Be Safe - Check Fires Are Fully Out

People in Manawatu-Whanganui are being urged to check any historic fires are fully extinguished so they don’t reignite.

Community Risk Manager Kerry O’Keefe says several large wildfires have started in the past few weeks from old fire sites reigniting with the strong wind gusts.

"If you’ve had a fire in the last month, please check it is completely out," he says.

"Dig it up, pour water over it and use the back of your hand to check there is no heat left."

"It’s an easy step you can take to prevent a devastating wildfire."

Kerry O’Keefe also reminds everyone to check the conditions before lighting an outdoor fire.

"Go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check the fire danger and weather forecast. If there is high or extreme fire danger, or it’s hot and windy - please don’t light a fire. In these conditions, it’s too risky that your fire could spread and get out of control," Kerry says.

"Let’s all do our part to prevent a wildfire, and keep our firefighters from attending an avoidable callout."

For more information and fire safety tips head to www.checkitsalright.nz.

© Scoop Media

