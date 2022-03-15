Goff Marks Third Anniversary Of Christchurch Terror Attacks

Mayor Goff has reaffirmed Auckland’s support for the Muslim community on the third anniversary of the Christchurch terror attacks. A meeting of Auckland Council’s Governing Body will pause for a minute of silence at 1.40pm today in remembrance of those whose lives were lost and those who were injured and traumatised by the event.

“Today we mark three years since the devastating Christchurch mosque attacks in which 51 people were senselessly killed, shocking communities in New Zealand and around the world,” he says.

“The intention of the terrorist who committed that cowardly act was to divide our communities against each other, and to promote fear and mistrust. In this, he failed entirely.

“Out of the tragedy we suffered on that day came an outpouring of support for the victims, their families and their communities. Aucklanders and New Zealanders came together in grief to support the Muslim community and to unite against the hateful ideologies that motivated the attack.

“Three years since that terrible event, we reaffirm our commitment to ensuring that Auckland continues to be a city where diversity is embraced as enriching our community. We reaffirm our commitment to multiculturalism, diversity and mutual respect between all peoples, and we reiterate our support for Auckland and New Zealand’s Muslim communities.”

