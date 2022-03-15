UPDATE – Serious Crash, Marlborough
Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 10:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Marlborough Police investigating a fatal car crash are
seeking help from the public.
The two-car crash
happened on Vickerman Street, Blenheim on the afternoon of
Sunday, 13 March.
A 70-year-old man was found deceased
in one of the vehicles.
The other vehicle involved, a
blue 2000 model Mercedes Benz, is understood to have been
stolen from a Blenheim address on Saturday, 12
March.
Police would like to speak to the driver of the
blue 2000 model Mercedes Benz, who fled the scene of the
crash.
As part of our ongoing enquiries, Police would
also like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the
crash, or has information on what happened.
Anyone who
can assist is asked to please get in touch on 105 or Crime
Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, and quoting
file number
220314/2309.
