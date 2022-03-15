UPDATE – Serious Crash, Marlborough

Marlborough Police investigating a fatal car crash are seeking help from the public.

The two-car crash happened on Vickerman Street, Blenheim on the afternoon of Sunday, 13 March.

A 70-year-old man was found deceased in one of the vehicles.

The other vehicle involved, a blue 2000 model Mercedes Benz, is understood to have been stolen from a Blenheim address on Saturday, 12 March.

Police would like to speak to the driver of the blue 2000 model Mercedes Benz, who fled the scene of the crash.

As part of our ongoing enquiries, Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has information on what happened.

Anyone who can assist is asked to please get in touch on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, and quoting file number 220314/2309.

