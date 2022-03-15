Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

UPDATE – Serious Crash, Marlborough

Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 10:31 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Marlborough Police investigating a fatal car crash are seeking help from the public.

The two-car crash happened on Vickerman Street, Blenheim on the afternoon of Sunday, 13 March.

A 70-year-old man was found deceased in one of the vehicles.

The other vehicle involved, a blue 2000 model Mercedes Benz, is understood to have been stolen from a Blenheim address on Saturday, 12 March.

Police would like to speak to the driver of the blue 2000 model Mercedes Benz, who fled the scene of the crash.

As part of our ongoing enquiries, Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or has information on what happened.

Anyone who can assist is asked to please get in touch on 105 or Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111, and quoting file number 220314/2309.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s “Cost Of Living Crisis” Gambit


Clearly, no-one should underestimate the political pulling power of a suit offering tax cuts. Last week’s rise of Christopher Luxon and the National Party in the polls is consistent, at least. John Key, Luxon’s mentor, also rode into office on the promise of tax cuts that also turned out to significantly benefit the rich – and we all paid for them afterwards with nine years of rising social deficits, crumbling infrastructure, polluted waterways and a rundown health system that left us totally unprepared for the pandemic. The good old days. Can Christopher Luxon bring them back again?..
More>>



 
 

National: Simon Bridges Retiring From Politics
Simon Bridges is announcing he is retiring from politics and will leave Parliament in the coming weeks. Mr Bridges is currently the MP for Tauranga and National’s Finance spokesperson... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cuts 25c A Litre Off Fuel Excise In Cost Of Living Relief Package
The Government will cut 25 cents a litre off fuel for three months as part of a cost of living package aimed at giving Kiwi families immediate relief through the current global energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plans To Transform Recycling
The Government is taking steps to improve recycling at home, and on the go, and is inviting New Zealanders to have their say. “Every year New Zealand generates more than 17 million tonnes of waste and sends almost 13 million tonnes of that to landfill,” Environment Minister David Parker said... More>>

Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 