Celebrating World Social Work Day

Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 10:51 am
Press Release: Aotearoa NZ Association of Social Workers

Today, ANZASW celebrates World Social Work Day. We join colleagues and social work employers across the globe in celebrating the unique and special contribution every social worker, social work educator and social service provider makes in the lives of the people they work with.

Social workers work in many fields and settings and are unsung heroes: from Women’s Refuge, palliative care, hospitals, community and iwi organisations, homelessness, mental health, to child protection and more. Social workers work to improve wellbeing and challenge the structures that cause inequity and injustice.

The theme for World Social Work Day is ´Co-building a New Eco-Social World: Leaving No One Behind´. Rose Henderson (ANZASW Life Member and International Federation of Social Workers Asia-Pacific Region President) explains more about the theme “As the world grapples with growing inequality, marginalisation, racism, fear, natural and man-made disasters and a global pandemic, ‘Co-building a New Eco-Social World: Leaving No One Behind’ invites us all to actively participate in global discussions that will develop shared values, policies and actions to advance a socially just and sustainable future for all people.”

We acknowledge all social workers throughout Aotearoa and the world today – thank you for the hard mahi you do.

