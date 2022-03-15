Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council To Consider Draft 2022-2023 Annual Plan For Community Consultation

Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 6:02 pm
Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District Councillors will be asked to consider the 2022-2023 draft Annual Plan and consultation document at the Full Council meeting this Thursday (17 March). If adopted, both documents will be available for community consultation between Monday 21 March and Monday 25 April.

The draft plan takes its lead from the Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) 2021-2031 Ten Year Plan (TYP) with variations proposed to address evolving community needs since the TYP was adopted in June last year. These include potential adjustments relating to weather tightness claims, increased user fees and charges for some services, and optional additional budget for the latest Queenstown Lakes District Climate and Biodiversity Plan that will also be open for community feedback during the same period.

In addition, the draft plan highlights the progress made on major capital projects such as Queenstown Street Upgrades and Arterial Road, and Wānaka Lakefront Development.

The consultation process also provides an opportunity for community groups to apply for grants for one-off projects or operational costs for the 2022-2023 financial year.

QLDC Corporate Services General Manager Meaghan Miller encouraged the community to have their say once the consultation period opens.

“Each year we invite the community to tell us if they think we are prioritising and funding services and infrastructure projects in the right way. It’s important individuals, families and groups provide their feedback so we capture the views of as many different people across the district as possible. We’ll be scheduling drop-in opportunities to talk with Council staff during the consultation period,” she said.

Both the draft plan and consultation document provide a detailed breakdown showing the impact on rates – residential, commercial, accommodation and rural – that Council’s proposed work programme would have.

QLDC General Manager Finance, Legal and Regulatory Stewart Burns said Council had taken steps to minimise the average rates increase taking into account the financial impact of potential variations to TYP expenditure for the year ahead.

“The anticipated average rates increase for 2022-2023 in the current TYP is 5.87%. The combined impact of adjustments and mitigating actions proposed in this draft Annual Plan move the average rates increase to around 5.96%, just inside Council’s self-imposed rates increase limit of 6%,” said Mr Burns.

The consultation document includes guidance on how to make a submission including a tear-off form (with space to apply for a community grant), key dates, and where to find more information. Submissions can also be made online via Council’s dedicated web portal Let’s Talk.

Copies of the draft Annual Plan and consultation document will be available from Council’s customer service offices at Gorge Road, Queenstown and Ardmore Street, Wānaka and also from QLDC Libraries across the district. The consultation document will also be distributed via local papers, Mountain Scene and the Wānaka Sun both published on 31 March, delivered to all PO boxes district-wide, and posted to all non-resident ratepayers.

Following hearings in Wānaka on Wednesday 25 May and Queenstown on Friday 27 May, Councillors will consider adopting the final 2022-2023 Annual Plan at the Full Council meeting on Thursday 30 June. Full details of the hearings, which may be held via Zoom and telephone calls, will be confirmed as soon as possible.

