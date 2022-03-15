Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Bus Service For Palmerston Community

Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 6:06 pm
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

The Otago Regional Council has approved adding weekend services on Orbus for residents in Palmerston and other towns north of Dunedin.

The decision follows a consultation with the Waikouaiti Coast Community Board during which they identified what would best suit the community.

The current route 1 service operates from Monday to Friday with three services to city and back, aimed at morning commuters, school students and afternoon commuters. The service goes through Waitati, Karitane and Waikouaiti.

“The community will be extremely happy,” said Waikouaiti Coast Community Board chair, Alasdair Morrison.

“There has been no weekend or evening service for towns north of Dunedin.

“It allows people to take their kids to Saturday sport, do a spot of shopping and be home for lunch. It also means we can go out in town to the movies or the stadium and get the later bus back.”

Doug Rodgers, Transport Manager, said, “The Palmerston community have been actively engaged in developing a solution that works for them and we are pleased to be able to help them out.”

Services are normally co-funded by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and ORC, but the new weekend service will be funded by ORC only. It will depart Palmerston early on both days with four services on Saturday and two on Sunday, following the same route.

Detail on the service and timetable will be posted on ORC website once an implementation timeline is agreed.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Otago Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s “Cost Of Living Crisis” Gambit


Clearly, no-one should underestimate the political pulling power of a suit offering tax cuts. Last week’s rise of Christopher Luxon and the National Party in the polls is consistent, at least. John Key, Luxon’s mentor, also rode into office on the promise of tax cuts that also turned out to significantly benefit the rich – and we all paid for them afterwards with nine years of rising social deficits, crumbling infrastructure, polluted waterways and a rundown health system that left us totally unprepared for the pandemic. The good old days. Can Christopher Luxon bring them back again?..
More>>



 
 

National: Simon Bridges Retiring From Politics
Simon Bridges is announcing he is retiring from politics and will leave Parliament in the coming weeks. Mr Bridges is currently the MP for Tauranga and National’s Finance spokesperson... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cuts 25c A Litre Off Fuel Excise In Cost Of Living Relief Package
The Government will cut 25 cents a litre off fuel for three months as part of a cost of living package aimed at giving Kiwi families immediate relief through the current global energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plans To Transform Recycling
The Government is taking steps to improve recycling at home, and on the go, and is inviting New Zealanders to have their say. “Every year New Zealand generates more than 17 million tonnes of waste and sends almost 13 million tonnes of that to landfill,” Environment Minister David Parker said... More>>

Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 