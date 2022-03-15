Charge Laid In Mosgiel Aggravated Robbery
Tuesday, 15 March 2022, 6:07 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
A man will be appearing in court in relation to an
aggravated robbery in Mosgiel on 3 March.
The incident
saw a staff member at a dairy on Gordon Road sustain serious
injuries.
A 31-year-old Dunedin man is charged with
aggravated robbery and is due in Dunedin District Court
tomorrow.
