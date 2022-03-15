Hamilton Police Make Arrests In Relation To Commercial Burglaries
Detective Senior Sergeant Andy Saunders:
Hamilton
Police investigating a recent spate of commercial break-ins
and
burglaries have charged a youth with five commercial burglaries.
Police were alerted to reports of a group
attempting to break into vehicles
on Lake Road and Somerset Street in Frankton around 3.15pm on Monday.
Police responded and arrested two youths aged 12 and 14.
The 12-year-old boy was found in possession
of a number of items linked to
break-ins at commercial premises, including a vape shop in Hamilton,
overnight on Sunday.
He has subsequently been charged with five
commercial burglaries and failing
to stop for police.
The 14-year-old has been charged with
unlawfully taking a motor vehicle,
unlawful interference, and possession of instruments and is due to appear in
Hamilton Youth Court on Wednesday.
We would also
like to thank the member of the public who spotted
the
suspicious activity on Monday afternoon around the Frankton area and railway
station area and called police, relaying movements to officers responding.
This
follows the arrest of a 16-year-old on Monday morning
following several
break-ins at commercial premises in Hamilton.
Police were alerted at 4am on Monday to a
burglary at a service station in St
Andrews. Two offenders were seen smashing the doors to gain entry before
stealing the cash till and beverages and fleeing in a stolen Toyota Aqua. A
dairy next door was also targeted but entry was not gained.
About 15 minutes
later, the same group are believed to have broken into
a
vape store on Collingwood Street in Hamilton City, stealing various items
before fleeing in another vehicle.
Hamilton Police made follow-up inquiries and
located a 16-year-old at a
property shortly after. He was taken into custody and is facing charges of
burglary and unlawfully taking a motor vehicle.
These youth have
also been referred to Youth Aid Services and will
be
followed up by our youth engagement teams.
Since
1 February, more than 50 arrests have been made of people
aged 12-18
years old, and more than 500 vehicles have been stolen. A number of these
vehicles have been stolen and used in other offending such as ram raid-style
burglaries.
Waikato Police have set up a
dedicated team to investigate this type of
offending and are taking a whole-of-policing approach. This involves not only
investigating individual offences, but working through our intelligence and
policing teams to identify the drivers and prevent further harm.
We are here if
businesses would like to get in contact with any queries
they
have relating to this offending, and we can help to provide advice on
protecting businesses. We know how frustrating this offending is to business
owners.
We’d also encourage all members
of the public to report suspicious activity
immediately via 111 as this can help us to respond in a timely manner, as was
the case on Monday.
Hamilton Police are also
continuing to see high numbers of vehicle thefts
related to this offending, particularly Toyota Aquas and Mazda Demios.
We urge people who own these types of vehicles
in the Hamilton City area to
ensure they do everything they can to help prevent them being stolen.
This
includes parking them in a secure, well-lit place if
possible, and
considering an alarm and/or a steering wheel lock.