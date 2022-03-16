SH 2, Katikati - Truck Roll-over, Road Closed - Bay Of Plenty
Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 7:11 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a
truck and trailer unit that has rolled on SH2, Katikati,
near the intersection of Lindemann Road.
The incident
was reported to Police at about 6am.
One person is
reported to have moderate injuries.
The road is
blocked and will remain closed until it can be
removed.
Diversions are in
place.
