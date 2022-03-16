SH 2, Katikati - Truck Roll-over, Road Closed - Bay Of Plenty

Emergency services are responding to a crash involving a truck and trailer unit that has rolled on SH2, Katikati, near the intersection of Lindemann Road.

The incident was reported to Police at about 6am.

One person is reported to have moderate injuries.

The road is blocked and will remain closed until it can be removed.

Diversions are in place.

