Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Record Breaking Cocaine Seizure In Shipment

Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 11:17 am
Press Release: New Zealand Customs Service

New Zealand Customs has seized more than 700 kilograms of cocaine that was being smuggled in a shipping container. This breaks its record border seizure of 613 kilograms of methamphetamine that was intercepted in Auckland two weeks earlier.

Using intelligence and targeting indicators, Customs identified a potential risk container shipment that left South America in January 2022 and arrived in Tauranga, with Customs officers ready to inspect the consignment.

The total weight is estimated to be over 700 kilograms, with a potential street value of an estimated NZ$280 million that would have gone into the illicit market and transnational crime groups. It would have caused significant harm in our communities.

Customs Investigation Manager, Intelligence, Investigations & Enforcement Cam Moore says Customs is currently investigating this shipment alongside its national and international law enforcement partners.

“This extremely significant seizure, the second within two weeks, highlights how transnational organised crime groups are actively trying to exploit New Zealand. They are trying to smuggle drugs to New Zealand on an industrial scale because of the significant profits that can be made, they also want to use New Zealand to access other drug markets.

“We are not prepared to let that happen or to let them target those that live here. This seizure shows the successful efforts Customs and its partners are having in their shared focus to disrupt drug smuggling and protecting New Zealand’s borders,” Mr Moore says.

“Customs takes a global view, joining forces with New Zealand Police and with overseas partner agencies, as well as working closely with industry to have an enduring impact against such threats to our borders.

“We will also use the intelligence and insights we gain from this investigation to our advantage in order to continue to break these networks and make New Zealand, our border, our people and our economy stronger and safer,” he adds.

Detective Superintendent Greg Williams, National Organised Crime Group, says “this is another significant seizure and comes on the back of strong international partnerships, information sharing and diligent profiling work by Customs at the borders”.

“This would have caused a huge amount of harm in any community it was distributed into. We will work alongside Customs to establish who was responsible for bringing this drug into New Zealand and to hold them accountable”.

If you have suspicions about someone involved in illegal smuggling, call 0800 WE PROTECT (0800 937 768) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. You can also report illegal drug activity at your nearest Police station.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Customs Service on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s “Cost Of Living Crisis” Gambit


Clearly, no-one should underestimate the political pulling power of a suit offering tax cuts. Last week’s rise of Christopher Luxon and the National Party in the polls is consistent, at least. John Key, Luxon’s mentor, also rode into office on the promise of tax cuts that also turned out to significantly benefit the rich – and we all paid for them afterwards with nine years of rising social deficits, crumbling infrastructure, polluted waterways and a rundown health system that left us totally unprepared for the pandemic. The good old days. Can Christopher Luxon bring them back again?..
More>>



 
 

National: Simon Bridges Retiring From Politics
Simon Bridges is announcing he is retiring from politics and will leave Parliament in the coming weeks. Mr Bridges is currently the MP for Tauranga and National’s Finance spokesperson... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cuts 25c A Litre Off Fuel Excise In Cost Of Living Relief Package
The Government will cut 25 cents a litre off fuel for three months as part of a cost of living package aimed at giving Kiwi families immediate relief through the current global energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Plans To Transform Recycling
The Government is taking steps to improve recycling at home, and on the go, and is inviting New Zealanders to have their say. “Every year New Zealand generates more than 17 million tonnes of waste and sends almost 13 million tonnes of that to landfill,” Environment Minister David Parker said... More>>

Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


Government:Resilient Economy Reflected In Govt Accounts
The Crown’s accounts continue to reflect the resilience of the economy and the Government’s balanced financial management and puts the country in a strong position to respond to Omicron, Grant Robertson said... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 