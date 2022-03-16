Saving Lives In February

Your Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter carried out 23 life-saving missions to Whanganui, Manawatu and surrounding regions over the month of February. Four inter-hospital transfers, 9 medical events, 1 rescue, 6 farm incidents and 3 motor vehicle accidents were attended to by your rescue crew, including to locations such as Levin, Ohakune, Pahiatua and Dannevirke.

A team transport was required on Wednesday, February 16, for a patient who had suffered a spinal injury. The Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter was tasked to transport them from Palmerston North Hospital. The onboard crew transported the patient to Wellington Hospital where they were met with the Westpac Air Ambulance who flew the patient to Christchurch Hospital for further treatment.

Tuesday, February 22 saw the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter responding to a callout to Pipiriki, near Raetihi, for a patient who had sustained injuries from an accident. The Patient was flown to Wellington Hospital for further treatment.

The next day, on Wednesday, February 23 the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter responded to a motorcycle accident on Route 52, near Makuri. A man in his 60’s had come off his motorcycle, sustaining multiple injuries. He was stabilised at the scene before being airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital in critical condition, for further treatment.

The same day, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter later responded to a callout to Ohakune for a mountain biker who had sustained an injury on the Old Coach Road track. The mountain biker was hoisted out from their location and transported to Whanganui Hospital for further treatment.

On Thursday, February 24, the Palmerston North Rescue Helicopter returned to Raetihi for an infant who had experienced an asthma attack. The young girl was treated and flown to Whanganui Hospital for further care. Later, the onboard crew assisted a young boy who had sustained injuries on a playground in Ohakune. He was airlifted to Palmerston North Hospital for further treatment.

Missions like these are possible thanks to the support of the public and sponsors. Visit www.rescue.org.nz to donate today and keep this life-saving service available to patients in need across the North Island.

© Scoop Media

