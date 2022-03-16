Assets And Vehicles Seized In Hawke's Bay
Hawke's Bay Police, together with the Asset Recovery
Unit, today executed a
number of search warrants in the Hastings area to seize vehicles and assets
worth more than $1 million.
The seized property belonged to a
35-year-old man who was arrested over the
Christmas period in possession of a significant quantity of methamphetamine,
ecstasy and cannabis intended to be supplied in the Hawke's Bay area. The
drugs were worth about $90,000 at street level.
Detective Sergeant
Alex Macdonald of the Asset Recovery Unit says his
team
are working hard together with Hawke's Bay Police to combat gangs and
organised crime in the district.
"The Asset Recovery Unit is committed to
helping protect the Hawke's Bay
community from drug harm and criminals.
"We have restrained over $6.5 million
worth of cash and assets from Hawke's
Bay members of the Mongrel Mob gang alone in the last two years, and we will
continue to work to strip criminals and drugs dealers of their wealth earnt
from crime."
Today’s operation has seen the restraint
and seizure of a residential
property, cash and a number of vehicles including a Harley Davidson
motorcycle.
The property will ultimately
be subject to forfeiture to the Crown, and the
proceeds used for a number of things, such as projects aimed at reducing
methamphetamine harm in the community.
The man is still before the courts on drug
and firearms charges and is next
due to appear in the Hastings District Court on April 1.