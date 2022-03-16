Assets And Vehicles Seized In Hawke's Bay

Hawke's Bay Police, together with the Asset Recovery Unit, today executed a

number of search warrants in the Hastings area to seize vehicles and assets

worth more than $1 million.

The seized property belonged to a 35-year-old man who was arrested over the

Christmas period in possession of a significant quantity of methamphetamine,

ecstasy and cannabis intended to be supplied in the Hawke's Bay area. The

drugs were worth about $90,000 at street level.

Detective Sergeant Alex Macdonald of the Asset Recovery Unit says his team

are working hard together with Hawke's Bay Police to combat gangs and

organised crime in the district.

"The Asset Recovery Unit is committed to helping protect the Hawke's Bay

community from drug harm and criminals.

"We have restrained over $6.5 million worth of cash and assets from Hawke's

Bay members of the Mongrel Mob gang alone in the last two years, and we will

continue to work to strip criminals and drugs dealers of their wealth earnt

from crime."

Today’s operation has seen the restraint and seizure of a residential

property, cash and a number of vehicles including a Harley Davidson

motorcycle.

The property will ultimately be subject to forfeiture to the Crown, and the

proceeds used for a number of things, such as projects aimed at reducing

methamphetamine harm in the community.

The man is still before the courts on drug and firearms charges and is next

due to appear in the Hastings District Court on April 1.

© Scoop Media

