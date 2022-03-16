Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Assets And Vehicles Seized In Hawke's Bay

Wednesday, 16 March 2022, 6:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Hawke's Bay Police, together with the Asset Recovery Unit, today executed a
number of search warrants in the Hastings area to seize vehicles and assets
worth more than $1 million.

The seized property belonged to a 35-year-old man who was arrested over the
Christmas period in possession of a significant quantity of methamphetamine,
ecstasy and cannabis intended to be supplied in the Hawke's Bay area. The
drugs were worth about $90,000 at street level.

Detective Sergeant Alex Macdonald of the Asset Recovery Unit says his team
are working hard together with Hawke's Bay Police to combat gangs and
organised crime in the district.

"The Asset Recovery Unit is committed to helping protect the Hawke's Bay
community from drug harm and criminals.

"We have restrained over $6.5 million worth of cash and assets from Hawke's
Bay members of the Mongrel Mob gang alone in the last two years, and we will
continue to work to strip criminals and drugs dealers of their wealth earnt
from crime."

Today’s operation has seen the restraint and seizure of a residential
property, cash and a number of vehicles including a Harley Davidson
motorcycle.

The property will ultimately be subject to forfeiture to the Crown, and the
proceeds used for a number of things, such as projects aimed at reducing
methamphetamine harm in the community.

The man is still before the courts on drug and firearms charges and is next
due to appear in the Hastings District Court on April 1.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Luxon’s “Cost Of Living Crisis” Gambit


Clearly, no-one should underestimate the political pulling power of a suit offering tax cuts. Last week’s rise of Christopher Luxon and the National Party in the polls is consistent, at least. John Key, Luxon’s mentor, also rode into office on the promise of tax cuts that also turned out to significantly benefit the rich – and we all paid for them afterwards with nine years of rising social deficits, crumbling infrastructure, polluted waterways and a rundown health system that left us totally unprepared for the pandemic. The good old days. Can Christopher Luxon bring them back again?..
More>>



 
 

Government: Reopens New Zealand For Tourism
The Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Simon Bridges Retiring From Politics
Simon Bridges is announcing he is retiring from politics and will leave Parliament in the coming weeks. Mr Bridges is currently the MP for Tauranga and National’s Finance spokesperson... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cuts 25c A Litre Off Fuel Excise In Cost Of Living Relief Package
The Government will cut 25 cents a litre off fuel for three months as part of a cost of living package aimed at giving Kiwi families immediate relief through the current global energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 