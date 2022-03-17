Man Appearing In Court Following Tāneatua Homicide

A man is appearing in Whakatāne District Court today charged with the murder

of a 57-year-old man in Tāneatua last month.

The 28-year-old accused was previously charged with aggravated robbery in

relation to an incident in the town on the same day, Monday 14 February.

The 57-year-old victim, Meihana Mason, died in Waikato Hospital on Tuesday 15

February, the day after he was assaulted in his Cobham Street home.

Immediately following this assault on 14 February, a man in his 60s was

assaulted outside a bakery on Tuhoe Street, before a man in his 40s was

assaulted and had his motorbike stolen on Morrison Street.

In total, four people are facing charges relating to events in Tāneatua on

Monday 14 February:

A 28-year-old man is appearing in Whakatāne District Court today charged

with murder, he also faces a charge of aggravated robbery and assault.

A 25-year-old man is charged with aggravated robbery.

A second 25-year-old man is charged with aggravated robbery and assault.

A 47-year-old woman is charged with perverting the course of justice.

As these matters are now before the court, Police has no further comment.

