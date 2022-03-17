Man Appearing In Court Following Tāneatua Homicide
A man is appearing in Whakatāne District Court today
charged with the murder
of a 57-year-old man in Tāneatua last month.
The 28-year-old accused was previously
charged with aggravated robbery in
relation to an incident in the town on the same day, Monday 14 February.
The 57-year-old victim, Meihana Mason, died
in Waikato Hospital on Tuesday 15
February, the day after he was assaulted in his Cobham Street home.
Immediately following this assault on 14
February, a man in his 60s was
assaulted outside a bakery on Tuhoe Street, before a man in his 40s was
assaulted and had his motorbike stolen on Morrison Street.
In
total, four people are facing charges relating to events in
Tāneatua on
Monday 14 February:
A 28-year-old man
is appearing in Whakatāne District Court today
charged
with murder, he also faces a charge of aggravated robbery and assault.
A 25-year-old man is charged with aggravated robbery.
A second 25-year-old man is charged with aggravated robbery and assault.
A 47-year-old woman is charged with perverting the course of justice.
As these matters are now before the court, Police has no further comment.