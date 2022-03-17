Restricted Fire Season For Manawatū-Whanganui

Fire and Emergency has declared a restricted fire season for the entire Manawatū-Whanganui District from 8 am, Thursday 17 March 2022.

The restricted season covers all the Horowhenua, Palmerston North, Manawatū, Rangitikei, Ruapehu and Whanganui District Council Areas.

A restricted fire season means anyone planning on lighting an open-air fire will need a permit. You can apply for a permit at www.checkitsalright.nz.

District Manager Nigel Dravitzki says the current dry windy weather has driven the change.

"The environment is rapidly drying out, leading to a very high-risk fire situation," Nigel Dravitzki says.

"This means fires could start and spread very easily if people aren’t careful or don’t follow our safety advice.

"If you have a fire permit, follow the conditions listed on your permit. If you see signs of smoke, dial 111," he says.

"Please also check any old fire sites to ensure they are completely cold and fully extinguished. In these windy conditions, an old fire not fully extinguished could easily reignite and swiftly spread.

"Everyone planning on lighting fires should check the weather conditions. If it’s hot and windy, do not light a fire, even if you have a permit."

