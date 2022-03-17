Kāpiti Is Not Taupō

Media statement by Mayor K Gurunathan 17 March 2022

The requirement for vaccination mandates at Kāpiti Coast District Council’s public facilities will be removed in the near future but not immediately. Kāpiti Mayor K Gurunathan said this in response to emails from the public to elected members calling Kāpiti Coast District Council to follow the example of Taupō District Council which, three days ago, removed the need for vaccine passes at some of its facilities.

“Kāpiti is not Taupō . We have a population profile that has a significant number of vulnerable people. With 30% aged over 60 years, the second highest in the country. We also have more than 3000 single occupant households of largely senior citizens. Topping that, we have nine retirement homes in the district.

“While I understand the libertarians of Kāpiti wanting their individual freedom now, council has the responsibility to the wider public and its staff to keep everyone safe. The administrative responsibility for the safety of staff and safety precautions at council facilities are the call of the council Chief Executive. I totally support the continuation of mandate requirements in the short while especially given our population profile and the medical evidence that half of those being hospitalised with Covid across the country are the elderly.

“This is also the wrong time to be considering the removal of mandates with active Covid numbers in the Wellington region on the rise. Wellington City’s active case numbers as of 13 March 2022 sat at almost 16,000. Our closest neighbour Porirua has 5,585. Kāpiti’s is just a whisker below 2000. But all are on the rise. The data is not only old it also represents the tip of the iceberg in terms of unaccounted numbers of infectious people.

“The libertarians will have their day back in the sun like the rest of us but we just need to be patient.”

