Auckland Harbour Bridge Maintenance To Start This Sunday

Thursday, 17 March 2022, 2:13 pm
Press Release: NZTA

Waka Kotahi is advising motorists who cross the Auckland Harbour Bridge at night to be aware of lane closures and detours while maintenance takes place.

The planned safety improvements start this Sunday at 9.30pm, and will take place over the next six weeks, as follows:

Southbound outer lanes

  • Sunday 20 to Thursday 24 March - 9:30pm to 5am
  • Sunday 27 to Thursday 31 March - 9:30pm to 5am
  • Sunday 3 to Thursday 7 April - 9:30pm to 5am

Northbound outer lanes

  • Sunday 3 to Thursday 7 April - 9:30pm to 5am
  • Sunday 10 to Wednesday 13 April - 9:30pm to 5am
  • Tuesday 19 to Thursday 21 April - 9:30pm to 5am
  • Tuesday 26 to Thursday 28 April - 9:30pm to 5am

To ensure the safety of workers, the outer lanes both Southbound and Northbound, will be closed while work takes place.

Shelly Beach Road, Curran Street and Stafford Road off-ramps will also close, with detours in place via Fanshaw Street and Onewa off-ramps.

Waka Kotahi assures motorists that two lanes of the Auckland Harbour Bridge will remain open, in both directions, at all times. The outer lanes will reopen daily at 5am.

Gary Cowley, Manager of Auckland Systems Management Alliance, says the planned maintenance will complete the safety barrier improvement programme for the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

“The strengthening works starting this Sunday is part of a wider long-term plan for the bridge to ensure it continues to perform well into the future.

“We would like to thank motorists and residents in advance for their understanding and patience while these important works take place,” said Mr Cowley.

The planned work is weather dependent and if required, will be carried out on the next available night.

For more information on the project or for assistance please contact help@asm.nzta.govt.nz or call 0800 444 449.

 

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· COVID-19 services update: nzta.govt.nz/COVID19

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

