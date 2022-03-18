Update - Search For Missing Man David Holland
Friday, 18 March 2022, 9:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Tomorrow a large ground search is planned and will
involve several volunteers walking the sands dunes in the
Pāpāmoa Beach area.
Police would like to thank staff
from Surf Life Saving NZ and Coastguard, as well as numerous
volunteers who have assisted so far.
To date nothing
has been found that would give any clues as to David's
whereabouts or movements.
We are still asking to hear
from anyone who might have seen David on the evening of
Friday 11 March, especially on or around the
beach.
Anyone who can help should call 105 and quote
file number
220312/6869.
