Update - Search For Missing Man David Holland

Tomorrow a large ground search is planned and will involve several volunteers walking the sands dunes in the Pāpāmoa Beach area.

Police would like to thank staff from Surf Life Saving NZ and Coastguard, as well as numerous volunteers who have assisted so far.

To date nothing has been found that would give any clues as to David's whereabouts or movements.

We are still asking to hear from anyone who might have seen David on the evening of Friday 11 March, especially on or around the beach.

Anyone who can help should call 105 and quote file number 220312/6869.

