Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Neighbours Hold The Key To Surviving Emergencies

Friday, 18 March 2022, 10:02 am
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Getting to know your neighbours better is key to getting through emergencies, and this year the Kāpiti Coast District Council is teaming up with Neighbours Day Aotearoa to strengthen community ties.

“Knowing your neighbours creates healthier, safer and more resilient communities, especially in an emergency,” says Janice McDougall, Group Manager People & Partnerships at Kāpiti Coast District Council.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for us to be more connected as a community and we’ve heard some wonderful stories of people dropping off shopping for their neighbours when they’ve been isolating at home, and meeting for a weekly socially distanced korero at the end of their driveways.

“People are what make communities thrive so if you haven’t spoken to your neighbours for a while, pick up the phone or have a good old korero with them over the fence. You never know when you might need to call on them.”

The theme for this year’s Neighbour’s Day is kai (food) connections and Council is running a series of events at its district libraries and online from 18 to 27 March. There’s something for everyone from learning about how to forage for food in your own backyard, to the great neighbourhood recipe and seed swap.

“Sharing produce or recipes with your neighbours, or just checking in and saying hello makes a difference in times like these and we encourage people to strengthen their neighbourhood connections,” says Janice.

For more information about Neighbours Day events in Kapiti visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/NeighboursDay.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On New Covid Research, And Jane Campion


As the Omicron wave sweeps across the land, here’s a quick overview of some of the latest vaccine news and research findings. 1. Omicron vaccine: Over the course of the past week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has been doing the rounds of the US media circuit talking about Pfizer’s next vaccine. Reportedly, the trial data will be being sent to the FDA for evaluation and approval towards the end of this month..
More>>



 
 

Government: Reopens New Zealand For Tourism
The Government is bringing forward the date for opening the border to tourists in time for the Australian school holidays, in a move that will help accelerate the economic recovery from COVID-19, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National: Simon Bridges Retiring From Politics
Simon Bridges is announcing he is retiring from politics and will leave Parliament in the coming weeks. Mr Bridges is currently the MP for Tauranga and National’s Finance spokesperson... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Cuts 25c A Litre Off Fuel Excise In Cost Of Living Relief Package
The Government will cut 25 cents a litre off fuel for three months as part of a cost of living package aimed at giving Kiwi families immediate relief through the current global energy crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced today... More>>

ALSO:


National:Willis Appointed National’s Finance Spokesperson
National Party Leader Christopher Luxon today announced Nicola Willis as National’s new Finance spokesperson. “Kiwis are going backwards under Labour, and Nicola will take the Government to task... More>>


Government: Updates Responsible Lending Rules
The Government is making practical amendments to responsible lending rules to curb any unintended consequences being caused by the Credit Contracts and Consumer Finance Act (CCCFA), Minister of Commerce and Consumer Affairs, David Clark announced today... More>>


Three Waters Working Group: Recommends Significant Changes To Three Waters Reform
A public shareholding structure to maintain public ownership of water assets is being recommended by the Three Waters Working Group on Representation, Governance and Accountability, which has delivered its report to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 