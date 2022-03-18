Neighbours Hold The Key To Surviving Emergencies

Getting to know your neighbours better is key to getting through emergencies, and this year the Kāpiti Coast District Council is teaming up with Neighbours Day Aotearoa to strengthen community ties.

“Knowing your neighbours creates healthier, safer and more resilient communities, especially in an emergency,” says Janice McDougall, Group Manager People & Partnerships at Kāpiti Coast District Council.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for us to be more connected as a community and we’ve heard some wonderful stories of people dropping off shopping for their neighbours when they’ve been isolating at home, and meeting for a weekly socially distanced korero at the end of their driveways.

“People are what make communities thrive so if you haven’t spoken to your neighbours for a while, pick up the phone or have a good old korero with them over the fence. You never know when you might need to call on them.”

The theme for this year’s Neighbour’s Day is kai (food) connections and Council is running a series of events at its district libraries and online from 18 to 27 March. There’s something for everyone from learning about how to forage for food in your own backyard, to the great neighbourhood recipe and seed swap.

“Sharing produce or recipes with your neighbours, or just checking in and saying hello makes a difference in times like these and we encourage people to strengthen their neighbourhood connections,” says Janice.

For more information about Neighbours Day events in Kapiti visit kapiticoast.govt.nz/NeighboursDay.

