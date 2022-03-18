Homicide Investigation Launched, Manaia
Friday, 18 March 2022, 2:04 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley:
A homicide
investigation, has been launched after the death of a man at
a rural property in Manaia, Coromandel.
Waikato Police
arrived at the property on Manaia Road at 12:31 this
afternoon
A 43-year-old man was located
deceased.
Another male was taken to hospital in a
critical condition.
Police are not currently seeking
anyone else in relation to this incident.
A scene
examination is being carried out by Police and is expected
to last several days.
Enquiries are underway to
establish exactly what occurred.
More information will
be provided when
available.
