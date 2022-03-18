Homicide Investigation Launched, Manaia

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley:

A homicide investigation, has been launched after the death of a man at a rural property in Manaia, Coromandel.

Waikato Police arrived at the property on Manaia Road at 12:31 this afternoon

A 43-year-old man was located deceased.

Another male was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Police are not currently seeking anyone else in relation to this incident.

A scene examination is being carried out by Police and is expected to last several days.

Enquiries are underway to establish exactly what occurred.

More information will be provided when available.

© Scoop Media

