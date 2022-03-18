Update - Search For Missing Man David Holland

Police wish to thank members of the public who have offered to assist with tomorrow’s ground search for missing Pāpāmoa man David Holland.

Anyone who wishes to help is asked to meet Police Search and Rescue staff at Papamoa Surf Lifesaving Club, 561 Papamoa Beach Road at 9am tomorrow, Saturday 19th March.

Volunteers will join a coordinated grid-search of the sand dunes in the Pāpāmoa Beach area.

To give us the best chance of conducting an effective search, Police ask that members of the public do not search independently in the area, but instead assist in this Police-lead search.

© Scoop Media

