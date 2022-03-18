Update - Search For Missing Man David Holland
Friday, 18 March 2022, 4:35 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police wish to thank members of the public who have
offered to assist with tomorrow’s ground search for
missing Pāpāmoa man David Holland.
Anyone who wishes
to help is asked to meet Police Search and Rescue staff at
Papamoa Surf Lifesaving Club, 561 Papamoa Beach Road at 9am
tomorrow, Saturday 19th March.
Volunteers will join a
coordinated grid-search of the sand dunes in the Pāpāmoa
Beach area.
To give us the best chance of conducting
an effective search, Police ask that members of the public
do not search independently in the area, but instead assist
in this Police-lead
search.
