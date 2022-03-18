Serious Crash, Kāpiti Expressway - Wellington

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash on the Kāpiti Expressway, near Raumati South.

The crash, involving a truck and a motorcycle occurred at about 4.30pm, in the southbound lane.

Initial indications are that one person has been seriously injured.

Traffic management is in place and significant delays are expected.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area or delay travel.

